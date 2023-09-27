Big first period leads Blues to win vs. Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues scored three times in the first period Tuesday, and that proved to be enough for a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

Jakub Vrana opened the scoring early, Isaac Ratcliffe scored next, and Oskar Sundqvist fired home his second goal of the preseason 16:31 into the opening frame to help secure the victory.

The Blues improved to 2-1 on the preseason.

Jordan Binnington made his preseason debut, stopping 10 of 11 shots he faced in 20 minutes of work. Malcolm Subban played the final 40 minutes in net, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

The Blues and Blue Jackets will meet again in the preseason on Oct. 2 at Nationwide Arena.