Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

Big first period leads Blues to win vs. Blue Jackets

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues scored three times in the first period Tuesday, and that proved to be enough for a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

Jakub Vrana opened the scoring early, Isaac Ratcliffe scored next, and Oskar Sundqvist fired home his second goal of the preseason 16:31 into the opening frame to help secure the victory.

The Blues improved to 2-1 on the preseason.

Jordan Binnington made his preseason debut, stopping 10 of 11 shots he faced in 20 minutes of work. Malcolm Subban played the final 40 minutes in net, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

The Blues and Blue Jackets will meet again in the preseason on Oct. 2 at Nationwide Arena.