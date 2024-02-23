2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

GettyImages-630805410 copy
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Tell us something we don't know.

On Feb. 16, The Athletic ranked the best and worst jerseys from the NHL's outdoor games - from the Winter Classic to the Stadium Series and beyond - and the Blues' 2017 Winter Classic kit was rated the second best all-time. It joined the Pittsburgh Penguins' powder blue sweaters from the 2008 Winter Classic as the only jerseys to get a perfect 10 score from any of the writers.

A version of those uniforms have since become the Blues' alternate jerseys and are worn during Saturday home games.

"You know a specialty jersey is good when it becomes a part of the regular rotation," The Athletic's Chicago Blackhawks reporter Mark Lazerus said.

GettyImages-630811164 copy
GettyImages-630812052 copy
GettyImages-630802026 copy
GettyImages-631106518 copy
GettyImages-630804124 copy
GettyImages-630811364 copy
GettyImages-630985208 copy
GettyImages-630806150 copy
GettyImages-630814074 copy
GettyImages-630811644 copy
GettyImages-630811354 copy
GettyImages-630812134 copy
GettyImages-630810628 copy
GettyImages-630804860 copy
GettyImages-630810836 copy
GettyImages-630813696 copy
GettyImages-630811030 copy
GettyImages-630809456 copy
/

2017 NHL Winter Classic: Blues 4, Blackhawks 1 - Jan. 2, 2017

Sadly, The Athletic did not include the Blues' 2022 Winter Classic jerseys, but they can redeem themselves in 2025 as the club will get another new uniform when they play the Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. It will be the third outdoor game in Blues history and second such meeting with Blackhawks.

For more information on the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, see the official announcement.

