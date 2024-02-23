2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Tell us something we don't know.

On Feb. 16, The Athletic ranked the best and worst jerseys from the NHL's outdoor games - from the Winter Classic to the Stadium Series and beyond - and the Blues' 2017 Winter Classic kit was rated the second best all-time. It joined the Pittsburgh Penguins' powder blue sweaters from the 2008 Winter Classic as the only jerseys to get a perfect 10 score from any of the writers.

A version of those uniforms have since become the Blues' alternate jerseys and are worn during Saturday home games.

"You know a specialty jersey is good when it becomes a part of the regular rotation," The Athletic's Chicago Blackhawks reporter Mark Lazerus said.