Blues, Blackhawks to meet in 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field

Season ticket holders on multi-year deals for 2024-25 get priority presale ticket purchase opportunity

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

We’re taking it outside once again.

The St. Louis Blues are set to meet the division rival Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

The game date and start time will be announced later. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

This will mark the 16th NHL Winter Classic® and 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be the Blues’ third outdoor game appearance.

Blues, Blackhawks set to meet outdoors

St. Louis is 2-0 in outdoor games after collecting wins in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic® against the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium and again at the 2022 NHL Winter Classic® against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field.

The Blues and Blackhawks have met 330 times in the regular season and 12 times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blues season ticket holders on multi-year deals for the 2024-25 season will receive priority access to purchase tickets for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. For more information on purchasing full season tickets for priority access, click here.

Starting now, fans can also enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2025 NHL Discover Winter Classic® through Bluenatics, the Blues’ online engagement platform. Click here to enter.

