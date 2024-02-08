Blues, Blackhawks to meet in 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field

We’re taking it outside once again.

The St. Louis Blues are set to meet the division rival Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

The game date and start time will be announced later. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

This will mark the 16th NHL Winter Classic® and 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be the Blues’ third outdoor game appearance.