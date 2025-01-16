18th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

Make a winning play to help save lives: Donate at the 18th annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive

blood-drive-2025-graphic
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – Join the American Red Cross and the St. Louis Blues at the annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, sponsored by FanDuel Sports Network and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield at one of 10 convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The home of the Blues, Enterprise Center, will be accepting donors on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louie and the Blue Crew will be briefly visiting several locations.

“This wonderful partnership with the St. Louis Blues to organize this annual blood drive is truly inspiring,” said Barry Falke, Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “With their support as well as that of the community and generous donors we truly can make a difference for those who depend on blood products.”

Everyone who donates will receive a specially designed Blues Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last and can enter a drawing to win one of ten pucks autographed by a Blues player. In addition, those who donate anytime until January 26 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. For package experience details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Where to donate blood

The Heights

8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Collinsville American Legion

1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville, IL 62234

Meramec Arnold Elks

1515 Miller Rd., Imperial, MO 63052

Favazza’s on the Hill

5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139

Ballwin Community Center

1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021

Old Bakery Beer Co.

400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

Old Hickory

1 Dye Club Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304

Fenton United Methodist Church

800 Gravois Rd., Fenton, MO 63026

Centene Community Ice Center

750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Enterprise Center
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

Blue Crew schedule:

  • Fenton United Methodist Church
    • 12:00-2:00 p.m.
  • Centene Community Ice Center
    • 12:00-2:00 p.m.
  • Ballwin Community Center
    • 12:00-2:00 p.m.
  • Favazza's on the Hill
    • 2:00-4:00 p.m.
  • The HEIGHTS
    • 2:00-4:00 p.m.
  • Enterprise Center
    • 12:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Old Hickory
    • 4:00-6:00 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 365
    • 4:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Meramec Arnold Elks
    • 4:00-6:00 p.m.
  • The Old Bakery Beer Company
    • 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Louie’s tentative schedule:

  • Enterprise Center - 11 a.m.
  • Collinsville - 12 p.m.
  • Favazza's - 12:45 p.m.
  • The Heights - 1:15 p.m.
  • Fenton - 2 p.m.
  • Ballwin - 2:45 p.m.
  • Old Hickory - 3:30 p.m.
  • Centene - 4:15 p.m.

How to donate

To make an appointment for at any of these locations, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: Blues, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Projected Lineup: Jan. 11 vs. Columbus

Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th game with special ceremony

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers