18th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

ST. LOUIS, MO – Join the American Red Cross and the St. Louis Blues at the annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, sponsored by FanDuel Sports Network and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield at one of 10 convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The home of the Blues, Enterprise Center, will be accepting donors on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louie and the Blue Crew will be briefly visiting several locations.

“This wonderful partnership with the St. Louis Blues to organize this annual blood drive is truly inspiring,” said Barry Falke, Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “With their support as well as that of the community and generous donors we truly can make a difference for those who depend on blood products.”

Everyone who donates will receive a specially designed Blues Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last and can enter a drawing to win one of ten pucks autographed by a Blues player. In addition, those who donate anytime until January 26 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. For package experience details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.