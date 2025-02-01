Zach Werenski named the NHL's Third Star for January

The Blue Jackets alternate captain set a franchise record for points in a month with 17 (six goals, 11 assists)

Werenski third star (1)
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s Third Star for the month of January, the league and club announced today. Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak was named the First Star, while Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was named the Second Star.

Werenski, 27, registered six goals and 11 assists for 17 points, including 6-10-16 at even strength, with two game-winning goals, a +9 plus/minus rating and averaged 28:01 of ice time in 14 games in January. He led the NHL in TOI (min. 4 GP) and led league blueliners in points (tied with Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes) as well as even strength goals and points. He also set a franchise record for most points in a single month by a defenseman. He led Columbus to a 10-3-1 record and .750 points percentage, which was tied for the second-highest in the month in the NHL, trailing only Washington (9-1-4, .786).

The Blue Jackets’ first pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, Werenski has matched his career high and club record for a defenseman in points with 17-40-57, four game-winning goals and a +12 plus/minus rating in 52 games this season. His point total matches last season’s 11-46-57 in 70 contests and Seth Jones’ 2017-18 total of 16-41-57 in 78 appearances. He currently leads all NHL players in time on ice (26:50 TOI), while topping all NHL blueliners in game-winning goals and standing second in goals, assists and points (tied). The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native will represent Team USA at the Four Nations Faceoff, which will be held February 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Stars. Game time from American Airlines Center is 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

