Blue Jackets blanked by red-hot Avalanche

Olofsson extended it to 2-0 at 17:28 of the first after he chipped a backhand shot past the blocker as he cut across the slot. Kelly dug the puck out of a scrum in the left corner and passed to Jack Drury, who fed a backhand pass to Olofsson.

"I thought Elvis was real good," Evason said. "Screened on a couple. Made some big stops. They've got some firepower, right? He made some real good saves, held us in there."

Solovyov pushed it to 3-0 at 10:30 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the left dot that went far side under the glove.

"I was just happy for myself, proud of the work that I've done," said Solovyov, who was out of the lineup for 27 games earlier this season. "I have a lot of time, a lot of games to look at the team, how the guys are playing here, what they want to do on the ice, and I try just to learn it and be in the right moment, in the right position."

Burns made it 4-0 at 8:33 of the third period. His one-timer from the point was initially stopped by Merzlikins, but the puck ricocheted off the goalie and then defenseman Brendan Gaunce and fluttered in.

"I don't think either shot was going at the net," Burns said. "[Josh Manson] even talked about it today. This game has a funny way of humbling you … . So we just talked about having a good game, and like I said, it was lucky bounces."

Miner became the second goaltender in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to have a shutout in his first NHL win (Mario Gosselin (Feb. 26, 1984).

"He's a relentless worker and he's a battler," Bednar said. "That's what he is. I think goalie is maybe a little bit different, but there's a handful of players that come out of the ECHL, and it takes them a while. And they're grinding to the American League, and then they make their way to the NHL, and you can pretty much guarantee that the guys that do that, they're battlers and they're going to give it everything they got."

NOTES: Burns (40 years, 307 days) became the fourth-oldest defenseman in NHL history to have a multi-goal game (Tim Horton, 41 years, 277 days on Oct. 16, 1971; Zdeno Chara, 41 years, 221 days on Oct. 25, 2018; Nicklas Lidstrom, 41 years, 191 days on Nov. 5, 2011). … Burns scored his seventh goal of the season and became the third different defenseman in NHL history with as many goals in a season at age 40 or older (Lidstrom; 16 in 2010-11 and 11 in 2011-12; Chara seven in 2017-18).