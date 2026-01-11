PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end road trip by taking on Mammoth

In the eyes of the Blue Jackets, not all 4-0 losses are created equal.

There are games when you’re shut out and fall by that score and feel like it was a flat, disappointing performance. But while the Blue Jackets didn’t like the fact they suffered their second blanking of the year Saturday in Colorado, they felt like they could take some good things out of the setback considering that not only do the Avs lead the NHL in points by a comfortable margin, they ran their home winning streak to 17 in a row.

Everyone in the NHL has found winning in Colorado to be a tall – well, all but impossible – task this season, but the Blue Jackets believed they brought the kind of effort that would have led to success on many afternoons.

“I really like the way we played,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “There’s bad losses and losses you can be upset about, and rightfully so, but I feel like today against a team like that, outside of not scoring for us, I feel like we played hard. If we play hard like that, that’s our standard. We just have to score now. It sucks obviously, but I like the way we worked.”

Chief at the top of the list of things the Blue Jackets liked was they limited Colorado’s big guns, keeping the league’s leading scorer, Nathan MacKinnon, and top-scoring defenseman, Cale Makar, off the board. Head coach Dean Evason also felt his team created goal-scoring opportunities even if they didn’t convert.

“I know it sounds crazy, but we saw a lot of good things,” Evason said. “We checked really well against their top guys. ... Did we make some mistakes? Sure, but honestly we thought our offensive sequences, our directness, our willingness to get to the net, get to (the) inside, there were pucks rattling around all over the place. We got pucks through at the top.

“We did some good things. I know it sounds kind of silly when you lose 4-0, but obviously that’s a great team. We think we can build on some stuff.”

The Blue Jackets will have an opportunity to do so quickly, as the schedule hands them the second half of a back-to-back this evening in Utah. Getting two points to end this so-far-winless four-game road trip feels like a necessity, especially with seven of the next eight after tonight coming in Nationwide Arena.

“Obviously we don’t want to leave the road trip empty-handed,” Werenski said. “Every game is big moving forward here. I don’t know how many we have until the Olympic break. We have to get ourselves back into a good spot. Everything is really important. Tomorrow is another really tough task, but if we work like we did today, I feel like we’re going to give ourselves a good chance for success.”