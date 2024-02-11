Hagel has 3 points, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Paul gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 15:40 of the first period with a power-play goal from the slot on a rebound off a shot from Hagel.

The goal came on the second of a double minor to Kent Johnson for high-sticking.

“[Vasilevskiy] made some big saves early,” Stamkos said. “Once we scored that goal, a great goal on the power play by Paul, I think we got some life. We had a pretty good response after that.

“It kind of went south a little bit in the third, but after the two games we had coming out of the break, we needed two points.”

Cirelli extended it to 2-0 at 49 seconds of the second period, scoring on the backhand on a breakaway after a pass in the neutral zone by Hagel.

“I just tried to make a move and go upstairs, and luckily it went in,” Cirelli said.

Stamkos scored 23 seconds into the third period on the power play to make it 3-0 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 12:22, scoring at the right post on a cross-crease pass by Gaudreau before making it 3-2 at 15:50 with a power-play goal on the redirect.

“I liked the way we just stuck with it, and we knew we'd get rewarded if we didn't change anything,” Jenner said. “They started to go in in the third, but obviously we came up short and they were able to get the last one.”