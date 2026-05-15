Blue Jackets go for gold at the World Championships

CBJ players Olivier, Mateychuk and Greaves are taking part in the annual tournament; follow along for updates on their progress

Jet at Worlds
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

History was made last spring as the United States won the IIHF World Championship for the first time since 1933, with CBJ defenseman Zach Werenski capturing a gold medal and honoring Johnny Gaudreau along the way. 

Now, fresh off an Olympic gold medal, can Team USA keep it going? 

Werenski won’t be there this time – we'd say he’s earned some time off after representing his country at three tournaments in 12 months, including the Olympic triumph – but Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier will wear the red, white and blue. 

Meanwhile, Canada’s red will also have a blue feel, as CBJ goaltender Jet Greaves and defenseman Denton Mateychuk will represent our neighbors to the north at the tournament. 

READ MORE: Greaves embracing his opportunity | Mateychuk builds on excellent season

Those are the three Blue Jackets players who will be taking part in this year’s tournament, which runs from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. The seven-game round robin portion of the event runs through May 26, with quarterfinals set for May 28, semifinals May 30 and the gold and bronze medal games on the final day of the month. Games can be watched live on NHL Network throughout the tournament.

Follow along here throughout the tournament as we’ll post scores, schedules and stats for the CBJ players taking part in this year’s World Championships. 

CBJ Player Stats

Olivier (United States): 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1 SOG, 13:26 TOI

Greaves (Canada): 1 GP, 3.00 GAA, .880 SV%

Mateychuk (Canada): 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1 SOG, 6:46 TOI

Schedule and Results

Friday, May 15 

Canada 5, Sweden 3

Switzerland 3, United States 1

Saturday, May 16 

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Italy, 10:20 a.m. 

Sunday, May 17 

United States (Olivier) vs. Great Britain, 6:20 a.m. 

Monday, May 18 

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m. 

United States (Olivier) vs. Finland, 10:20 a.m. 

Wednesday, May 20

United States (Olivier) vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m. 

Thursday, May 21

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Norway, 10:20 a.m. 

Friday, May 22

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Slovenia, 10:20 a.m. 

Saturday, May 23

United States (Olivier) vs. Latvia, 6:20 a.m. 

Sunday, May 24

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Slovakia, 2:20 p.m. 

Monday, May 25

United States (Olivier) vs. Hungary, 10:20 a.m. 

Tuesday, May 26

United States (Olivier) vs. Austria, 10:20 a.m. 

Canada (Greaves, Mateychuk) vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m. 

CBJ Player Updates

Friday, May 15

Canada's tournament got off to a good start as Greaves backstopped the squad to an opening win vs. Sweden, while Team USA's title defense began with a setback against the home Swiss squad.

Greaves got the nod in net for Canada in the opener and overcame a rough middle frame in the country's 5-3 win over Sweden. The CBJ goalie gave up three goals in the second as Sweden rallied to tie the game, but Greaves shut the door in the third and Canada got the win.

Greaves did make a highlight reel stop on a one-timer by Albert Johansson, moving to his left and getting his outstretched arm on the shot.

Mateychuk dressed as Canada's seventh defenseman and played nine shifts in the game.

Meanwhile, Team USA couldn't get much going in its 3-1 loss to the hosts, as Switzerland took a 2-0 lead in the first and weathered the Americans' push in the third that included Alex Steeves' goal. Olivier played 13:26 and wore an alternate captain's "A", while the Swiss team featured former Jackets Dean Kukan, Calvin Thurkauf and Tim Berni.

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