Columbus Early Learning Center gets CBJ-themed playground

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation partnered with the Columbus Early Learning Centers to install a new playground at the South Side Early Learning Center today. Located at 280 Reeb Ave, the playground was made possible with the help of a $175,000 contribution from the Foundation’s grant program’s health and safety pillar. The upgraded outdoor space provides preschool-age children with a safe, age-appropriate space to play. The project follows significant damage to the previous play area caused by a 2024 groundcover fire that limited usable space and equipment for children.

“The Blue Jackets Foundation is proud to partner with organizations like Columbus Early Learning Centers to create spaces where kids can play, imagine and just be kids,” said Tara Battiato, executive director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. “This playground marks the 14th Blue Jackets–themed play space in central Ohio and is another example of how we’re working alongside community partners to make a lasting, positive impact for local families.”

The new play area features a custom-designed play structure with Blue Jackets–themed elements, including a climbable version of Stinger, hockey stick posts and team imagery. The space is designed to support active play while helping young children build strength, coordination and confidence, with an intentional focus on gross motor skill development through opportunities to climb, balance, run and engage in full-body movement. The playground also includes two covered areas, as well as a soft turf surface, enhancing safety by creating a more comfortable play environment and helping cushion falls as children develop coordination.

“We dream of a playground where children can climb, balance, and jump with joy, because right now, too many of them struggle with core strength and can’t even jump with both feet. They deserve the chance to build those skills through play,” said South Side Early Learning Center Director Denise Hurley.

Additional supporters of the project include the Crane Family Foundation and RSM. Turf installation was supported by a HUD Community Development Block Grant from the City of Columbus. The playground was designed by Midstates Recreation, which has partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to create and install 13 additional playgrounds across central Ohio. Other locations include Delaware, Ohio State Park, YWCA Columbus Family Center, Krumm Park, Driving Park and more.

Midstates Recreation, along with Blue Jackets staff and volunteers, joined Columbus Early Learning Centers staff to build the playground and assist with landscaping efforts.

For more information about the Blue Jackets Foundation and how you can support its work in the community, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.