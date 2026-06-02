Werenski shares Norris Trophy honor with family

On the heels of last year’s 23-goal, 82-point campaign, Werenski is the only NHL defensemen to top 20 goals and 80 points in each of the last two seasons. He and Makar (2024, ‘25) are the only blueliners this century to pass the 80-point mark in consecutive seasons and just two of nine in league history; he’s also one of just four active D in the league with three 20-goal seasons.

We could keep going, but it’s all a testament to how far Werenski has come in his 10 years with the Blue Jackets. He was a decorated player growing up and chosen eighth overall in the 2015 draft, then had immediate success in the NHL – he was third in the Calder Trophy voting as a rookie – on the way to All-Star bids in 2018 and 2022.

But Werenski has jumped into the elite echelon of the game’s top players the past two seasons; in addition to the Norris recognition, he finished seventh in the Hart Trophy voting last year and will surely get more MVP votes this season.

“I think I always believed in myself,” he said. “I think I always thought it was possible, but it’s hard. It’s extremely hard. I’m not saying anything that you guys probably don’t know. You’re going up against so many great players and so many great defensemen. I think that’s the beauty of it. Everyone’s situation is different, every team is different, everyone’s roles are different, but we all push each other and you can find motivation in a lot of things, whether that’s trying to win a Norris or making the Olympic team or trying to make the playoffs.

“Whatever it is that makes you play your best and help the team, I think that’s the most important. On certain days when I might not have felt my best, obviously it’s all about winning, but you don’t lose sight of the goals you have. Winning the Norris was one of my goals. It can motivate you in a lot of ways, but these last two seasons, I feel very blessed and honored to be recognized as a finalist and this year to win it.”

And as Werenski noted, the individual accolades are nice, but a quick story goes to show his never-ending drive to push the Blue Jackets to success. The day after he was presented with the Norris Trophy, he was back in the gym and on the ice as he works toward pushing the Blue Jackets back into the NHL postseason.

His spring has been filled with family time, especially considering Hudson was born less than a month ago, but he’s found himself drifting toward the couch each night to watch the best teams in the world battle for a Stanley Cup. A year from now, he’d love to win another Norris Trophy, but he’d like to still be playing when it happens.

“That’s the ultimate goal is to win that Cup,” Werenski said. “I feel like the last few seasons being at the World Championships, I really haven’t watched playoff hockey too much. This year, I’ve actually sat down and watched pretty much every game, and that’s where I want to be a year from now. I think the motivation is as high as ever, and I can name a few things that are motivating, but I definitely think the Stanley Cup is the biggest one for me.”