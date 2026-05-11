Blue Jackets looking for high energy fans for Boom Brigade and Cannon Crew

Think you’ve got what it takes to bring the boom?

CBJ Boom Brigade_020426_CHI_02
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Think you’ve got what it takes to bring the boom? The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for energetic, outgoing fans to join their game‑day promo teams, the Jet’s Pizza Boom Brigade and Cannon Crew. These teams are the ultimate fan‑experience boosters, bringing high energy, big smiles and unforgettable moments to every home game at Nationwide Arena.

As brand ambassadors for the Blue Jackets, promo team members are front and center on game day. From welcoming fans to leading celebrations, assisting with contests and giveaways, and keeping the crowd fired up, they help set the tone from puck drop to the final cannon blast.

The Jet’s Pizza Boom Brigade delivers hype, crowd interaction and prize giveaways, while the Cannon Crew brings the thunder around the iconic Goal Cannon and goal celebrations. If performing in front of thousands of fans, waving flags, cheering loudly and creating core memories sounds like your kind of fun, this might be the perfect fit.

Ideal candidates are high‑energy, team‑first, reliable and comfortable being the center of attention. Nights and weekends required. Big personalities encouraged.

Ready to bring the boom? The job posting and application can be found online at TeamworkOnline.com.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

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