Three Blue Jackets to participate at 2026 IIHF World Championship

The 2026 IIHF World Championship will be hosted in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland from May 15-31 with three members of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization set to participate in the tournament. Goaltender Jet Greaves and defenseman Denton Mateychuk will represent Canada, while forward Mathieu Olivier will suit up for the United States.

Greaves, 25, will make his international debut for Canada at the IIHF World Championships. The Cambridge, Ontario native became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win 25 games in a season after posting a 26-19-9 record with a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) with two shutouts in 55 contests this past season. The 6-0, 188-pound netminder owns a 36-28-11 record with a 2.61 GAA, .913 SV% and four shutouts in 76 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Undrafted, he was signed as a free agent by Columbus on February 20, 2022.

Mateychuk, 21, is skating for Canada in his first IIHF World Championships. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won a gold medal with his country at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships and was named a Top Three Player for his team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships. The 5-11, 188-pound defenseman posted single-season career highs with 13-18-31, 88 shots on goal and a +12 plus/minus rating, while averaging 19:11 time on ice in 75 contests with Columbus in 2025-26. He has registered 17-27-44 and 28 PIM in 120 career NHL games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the first-round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Olivier, 29, will make his debut on the international stage for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championships. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, Olivier scored double-digit goals for the second consecutive campaign and career after notching 15-11-26 and 101 penalty minutes in 61 contests in 2025-26. He led the team in penalty minutes and hits (209) this past season. The 6-1, 232-pound forward has collected 43-42-85 and 391 PIM in 263 career games over four seasons with the Blue Jackets since the 2022-23 season. He has notched 46-46-92 and 479 PIM in 311 career games between the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators since making his league debut in 2019. Originally signed by Nashville to an entry level contract on May 1, 2019, he was acquired by Columbus in a trade on June 30, 2022.