Remembering Bill Davidge

Davidge was born April 1, 1954, in Dunnville, Ontario, a town of around 6,000 people in the southeastern part of the province just north of Lake Erie. He and his siblings – including a brother, Dan, who became an accomplished coach in his own right – played hockey on frozen lakes and ponds as well as at the bare-bones Dunnville Arena on the Grand River next to a feed mill.
“You paid a quarter every time you practiced or played, and I'll never forget, they had a $2 registration fee,” he told BlueJackets.com in 2018. "Two bucks. That basically was your insurance policy if you ever got hurt. It was pretty neat."
As he got older, he showed an aptitude in the sport, and before he got his driver’s license, he’d hitchhike to practice to hone his skills. The hard work and dedication paid off, as Davidge was recruited to play at Ohio State and the University of Pennsylvania.
READ MORE: Davidge's retirement announcement | Mr. Blue Jacket
Because he could get a full athletic scholarship and play as a freshman, he chose Ohio State, where the fleet-footed center/defenseman was a four-year letterwinner from 1974-77. He finished his time as a Buckeye with 45 goals, 56 assists and 141 penalty minutes in 114 games while serving as a co-captain as a junior and team captain as a senior. A scholar-athlete, he earned a degree in education, which became one of the passions of his life.
Fortuitously, he roomed with an All-American golfer named Paul Davis, and Davidge picked up a game that became a passion; his last quarter at OSU included golf all day and classes at night.
He also met a tennis player in a physical education class named Leann Grimes, the daughter of OSU football player Bob Grimes and the school’s all-time leader in singles and doubles wins when she graduated. The two married, and when injuries ruled out a pro hockey career for Davidge, they moved to Oxford, Ohio, where Bill pursued his master’s degree and taught physical education at Miami while Grimes coached the school’s women's tennis team.
Davidge and legendary Miami coach Steve Cady helped convince the school to take its hockey program to the Division I level in 1978-79, and the two also created the Miami Hockey School on the way to becoming two of the most prominent instructors in the state. After serving as an assistant, Davidge took over from Cady as the program’s head coach in 1985, spending four seasons heading the program behind the bench.
"He's one of the best teachers that I've ever seen," Cady said in 2014. "He was able to break a skill down, explain the skill. He was a very, very talented athlete at Ohio State, and a lot of guys that are real talented from a skills standpoint struggle to teach it because it just comes natural to them.
"Bill was not that way at all. He knew how to break the components of the skill down and then articulate that to whatever age that he was working with in a way that made it easy for the folks to comprehend and learn."
Bill and Leann had a son, Rob, but her life was tragically cut short in January 1985 when she died from injuries suffered in a car accident while returning home from a recruiting trip.
After stepping away from the bench in 1989, Davidge continued to teach at Miami – he had a sofa in his office rather than hardback chairs, the better to make visitors feel comfortable – and settled into a role as a scout and, for the first time, broadcaster with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the IHL. He also scouted for the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, and when Columbus was given an NHL franchise and chose Doug MacLean to run it, the latter reached out given his longtime relationship with Davidge.
He was first hired to scout in 1999-2000, the year before the team debuted, and immediately embraced spreading the gospel of hockey around Ohio with the team’s first radio broadcaster, George Matthews. The two traversed the state in a Stinger-adorned van visiting radio affiliates, talking to fans and drumming up enthusiasm for the NHL team headed to the capital city. Whenever the Blue Jackets needed a representative at an event, Davidge was there.