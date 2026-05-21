Remembering Bill Davidge

“It just became so simple for him to sell because he loved what he was doing,” Matthews said in 2019. “It was a no-brainer for him, and then he had the personality. He doesn’t mind reaching out and shaking the hand first, which is a skill set in itself. He was out there meeting people. You have to have a love and passion for what you sell, and Bill certainly had that.”

It also quickly became clear that Davidge – the relentlessly upbeat former coach with a professorial touch – and Matthews, the ever-excitable play-by-play man whose passion matched Davidge’s, had a chemistry that was unmatched. It led to the two heading to the team’s radio booth, where they stayed partnered for the first nine years of CBJ hockey.

The broadcast was a match made in heaven, and the two seemed to be having a conversation about the game as much as broadcasting it; Matthews’ frenetic style and homespun catchphrases meshed perfectly with Davidge’s innate ability to break down what had just transpired.

Eventually, Davidge moved to the TV side, serving as the color analyst beside Jeff Rimer for five seasons before doing intermissions, pregame and postgame coverage on Fox Sports Ohio’s broadcasts. The desk above section 110 at Nationwide Arena was a popular spot for friends and well-wishers each game, with ushers having to step in before each game to tell fans when Davidge had to step away and actually go on the air.

“Everybody who knows the guy loves him,” former CBJ director of broadcasting Russ Mollohan said in 2019. “He’s touched so many people. They go on the air at 6:30, but Billy is there in his spot or even out in the concourse area before the doors open just greeting people and shaking hands and kissing babies and taking pictures – just doing whatever he can do to make our fans feel welcome and be part of what we have going on here.

“That’s just how he’s built and how he’s been over all these years. It’s really meant a lot to our franchise to have a guy like him with what he’s done.”

As important as spreading the game hockey was to Davidge, his family was even more of a focus. Davidge eventually settled with his wife, Jayna, in Central Ohio and Naples, Fla., and the two had a combined six kids and several grandkids. Upon being diagnosed with cancer in 2014, he was told he’d have five to seven years to live, and Davidge faced the disease head-on, continuing to work through hockey season while taking a battery of debilitating medications.

He went into remission a few times, but multiple myeloma – a cancer of the blood plasma that also impacts bone marrow – never truly goes away. As he reached age 65 during the 2018-19 season, he made the decision the campaign would be his last, allowing him the chance to spend time with his family and hit the golf course as much as he could in his later years.

“Right now, I’m healthy and I want to be able to jump into retirement and have that aspect of it and not have to look over my shoulder,” he said at the time. “We have six kids between Jayna and I, we have a couple of grandkids. I turn 65 next week, so it’s good. It’s really good.”

When Davidge announced his retirement in April 2019, he received more than 1,000 messages from friends, broadcasters and just about everyone you can name in the hockey community. The receiving line at the Fox Sports Ohio set got even longer, and Davidge was honored by the Blue Jackets before a game late in the season. Fittingly, his last official broadcast was Game 4 of the team’s first-round playoff sweep vs. Tampa Bay, after which he described himself as “pretty emotional” on air.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Davidge said. “To see the fans, this is an amazing experience. Just to be part of it for the last 20 years brings tears to your eyes.”

"To me, he's the picture-perfect Mr. Blue Jacket in the state of Ohio," Matthews said in 2019. "When you see Bill Davidge, you think, 'That's the Blue Jackets.'

"He was in the perfect job for what Bill Davidge is all about."