Blue Jackets sign Charlie Coyle to six-year contract through 2031-32 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Charlie Coyle to a six-year, $36 million contract ($6 million AAV) through the 2031-32 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Charlie made a tremendous impact on and off the ice for us last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” said Waddell. “He is the definition of a true pro, and a durable, reliable, productive right-shot center whose leadership, character and consistency are extremely valuable in this league. We are thrilled that he will continue to be a very important part of the Columbus Blue Jackets for years to come.”

The 6-3, 221-pound center recorded 20 goals and 38 assists for 58 points, 14 penalty minutes, seven power play goals, 144 shots on goal and won 50.7 percent of his faceoffs on 18:06 TOI in 82 contests with Columbus in 2025-26. He tied his single-season career high in assists and power play goals, posted the second-most points and scored 20 or more goals for the third time in his career. He finished tied for first on the Blue Jackets in power play goals and ranked third in assists and even strength points (45) and fourth in both goals and points.

Coyle, 34, was acquired by Columbus in a trade with Colorado on June 27, 2025. He has registered 209-334-543, including 169-280-449 at even-strength, with 369 penalty minutes and a cumulative +50 plus/minus rating, while averaging 16:51 of ice time in 1,032 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild since making his debut in 2012-13. He has skated in 411 consecutive games since Oct. 16, 2021, which is the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL and the most games played by a player since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He has skated in every game for his team in nine of his full 13 NHL seasons.

The East Weymouth, Massachusetts native has recorded 40-plus points six times in a season and scored double-digit goals on 12 occasions during his 14 campaigns. He notched three-straight campaigns of 28-plus assists and 44-plus points with Boston from 2021-24, setting single-season career highs in goals, points and power play goals in 2023-24 with 25-35-60 and seven PPG in 82 games. He has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs 13 times in his NHL career, collecting 26-27-53 in 126 postseason games.

Originally selected by San Jose in the first-round, 28th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft, Coyle recorded 14-11-25 in 47 appearances with the AHL’s Houston Aeros in 2012-13. Prior to turning pro, he spent the 2010-11 season at Boston University before splitting the 2011-12 campaign between BU and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs in 2011-12.

Coyle has suited up for the United States at three international tournaments. He won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Championships and appeared in the 2011 (bronze) and 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships.

FULL CHARLIE COYLE STATS