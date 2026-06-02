Zach Werenski named winner of James Norris Memorial Trophy

Werenski is first player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to capture the award as NHL’s top defenseman

2526_CBJ_MK_Social_JamesNorrisMemorialTrophy_08_Winner_1920x1080_16x9_v3a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, the club and league announced today. The award is given annually to the NHL’s “top defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.” The other finalists for 2025-26 were Colorado’s Cale Makar and Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin.

Werenski, who finished second in the voting to Makar last season, recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points, including 18-41-59 at even-strength, with 260 shots on goal and a +7 plus/minus rating on 26:37 of ice time in 75 games in 2025-26. He finished second in the NHL in average ice time, 14th-T in even-strength points and 15th in multi-point efforts (26). He also led league blueliners in multi-point efforts, even-strength goals (tied) and shots on goal and ranked second in points, points-per-game (1.08) and even-strength points, third-T in goals and fourth-T in assists.

The 28-year-old blueliner led Columbus in assists, points, points-per-game, multi-point efforts and shots on goal and finished third in goals. He set a single-season club record for multi-point outings and tied the franchise mark for assists for the second consecutive season. He also registered the third-highest total for even-strength points and fourth-most points in a single campaign in franchise history.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native became the fifth U.S.-born defenseman in NHL history to record multiple 80-point campaigns in 2025-26 after notching 23-59-82 in 81 games in 2024-25, and is the third to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons, joining Phil Housley (1991-92 to 1992-93 with Winnipeg) and Brian Leetch (1990-91 to 1991-92 with NY Rangers). He’s also the third American blueliner to notch consecutive 20-goal campaigns along with Housley (six-straight from 1986-92) and Reed Larson (five-straight from 1979-84).

The James Norris Memorial Trophy was first presented in 1953-54 by the children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings. Nominees are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Werenski is the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and ranks second in points, third in games played, fourth in shots on goal and fifth in goals with 135-330-465 and 1,846 shots in 642 career games in 10 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets. He leads all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (104) and ranks third in goals, fourth in shots on goal and eighth in points since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He was selected by Columbus in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Werenski is the seventh Blue Jacket to capture a major NHL award: Rick Nash – Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (NHL goals leader), 2003-04; Nash – NHL Foundation Player Award (Community Service), 2008-09; Steve Mason – Calder Memorial Trophy (Top Rookie), 2008-09; Sergei Bobrovsky – Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender), 2012-13 and 2016-17; Nick Foligno – King Clancy Award (Leadership & Community Service), 2016-17; Foligno – Mark Messier Leadership Award, 2016-17; John Tortorella – Jack Adams Trophy (Top Coach), 2016-17; Sean Monahan – Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship, Dedication to Hockey), 2024-25.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

CBJ players finish at World Championships

Prospect Report: Recapping the 2025-26 season

Monsters see season end with Game 5 loss to Marlies

Graves took life lessons from hockey on way to Donskov Scholarship

Remembering Bill Davidge

Columbus Early Learning Center gets CBJ-themed playground

Alvarado earned High School Hockey Scholarship for commitment to reaching higher

John H. McConnell Scholarship recipient's dedication spells success

Richard's consistency makes him stand out in the CBJ pipeline

Mateychuk looks to take momentum into Worlds

Three Blue Jackets to participate at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Greaves embracing his opportunity with Team Canada

Coyle believes big things are ahead for Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets sign Charlie Coyle to six-year contract through 2031-32 season

Blue Jackets looking for high energy fans for Boom Brigade and Cannon Crew

8 reasons why Zach Werenski deserves the Norris Trophy

Zach Werenski named finalist for James Norris Memorial Trophy for second straight season

Blue Jackets roster breakdown: Looking ahead at a busy summer