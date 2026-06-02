Zach Werenski named winner of James Norris Memorial Trophy

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, the club and league announced today. The award is given annually to the NHL’s “top defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.” The other finalists for 2025-26 were Colorado’s Cale Makar and Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin.

Werenski, who finished second in the voting to Makar last season, recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points, including 18-41-59 at even-strength, with 260 shots on goal and a +7 plus/minus rating on 26:37 of ice time in 75 games in 2025-26. He finished second in the NHL in average ice time, 14th-T in even-strength points and 15th in multi-point efforts (26). He also led league blueliners in multi-point efforts, even-strength goals (tied) and shots on goal and ranked second in points, points-per-game (1.08) and even-strength points, third-T in goals and fourth-T in assists.

The 28-year-old blueliner led Columbus in assists, points, points-per-game, multi-point efforts and shots on goal and finished third in goals. He set a single-season club record for multi-point outings and tied the franchise mark for assists for the second consecutive season. He also registered the third-highest total for even-strength points and fourth-most points in a single campaign in franchise history.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native became the fifth U.S.-born defenseman in NHL history to record multiple 80-point campaigns in 2025-26 after notching 23-59-82 in 81 games in 2024-25, and is the third to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons, joining Phil Housley (1991-92 to 1992-93 with Winnipeg) and Brian Leetch (1990-91 to 1991-92 with NY Rangers). He’s also the third American blueliner to notch consecutive 20-goal campaigns along with Housley (six-straight from 1986-92) and Reed Larson (five-straight from 1979-84).

The James Norris Memorial Trophy was first presented in 1953-54 by the children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings. Nominees are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Werenski is the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and ranks second in points, third in games played, fourth in shots on goal and fifth in goals with 135-330-465 and 1,846 shots in 642 career games in 10 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets. He leads all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (104) and ranks third in goals, fourth in shots on goal and eighth in points since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He was selected by Columbus in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Werenski is the seventh Blue Jacket to capture a major NHL award: Rick Nash – Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (NHL goals leader), 2003-04; Nash – NHL Foundation Player Award (Community Service), 2008-09; Steve Mason – Calder Memorial Trophy (Top Rookie), 2008-09; Sergei Bobrovsky – Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender), 2012-13 and 2016-17; Nick Foligno – King Clancy Award (Leadership & Community Service), 2016-17; Foligno – Mark Messier Leadership Award, 2016-17; John Tortorella – Jack Adams Trophy (Top Coach), 2016-17; Sean Monahan – Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship, Dedication to Hockey), 2024-25.