PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Devils in Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS (12-15-5) vs. DEVILS (21-10-3), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 8th in Metropolitan
NEW JERSEY, 1st in Metropolitan
Third jersey game
In this Metro matchup, Columbus hopes to take some momentum from its third-period comeback in Tampa
In the midst of a 1-6-2 stretch, the Blue Jackets are trying to find themselves, and they might have in sunny Florida on Tuesday.
After 40 forgettable minutes left them in a 4-0 hole against Tampa Bay, Columbus fought its way back into the game, scoring three straight times to turn what had been a lopsided affair into a tight contest. Though the Blue Jackets could not complete the comeback in what would go down as a 5-3 loss, it was an encouraging sign that the team may have found its game.
So what changed when the third period began?
“We played hard,” head coach Dean Evason said. “We played with bite. We didn’t play on the end of our sticks. We stuck our noses in there, and we were rewarded for it. We went straight forward. We didn’t look like we were intimidated like we were the first two periods, for whatever reason. We were on our toes, and it showed.”
Or as Adam Fantilli put it, “We came out in the third playing the way we should have been playing the whole game. Down 4-0, it’s kind of embarrassing, especially with what happened out in Carolina (in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes). It’s not great. We wanted to come in here and have a great game. Obviously that wasn’t it from the start, but we didn’t want to go out with that two times in a row. We tried to make it a bit more of a game and try to win it with what we had left in the third.”
In the end, it wasn’t enough, though, and the Blue Jackets left with their fifth straight setback (0-3-2). They will look for that elusive victory against a tough foe tonight as New Jersey comes to town fifth in the NHL in points percentage.
It’ll take a full 60 minutes of consistent hockey to get it done.
“We don’t question how hard our group’s trying to work, but for two periods, there’s no reason why you don’t start that way (we played in the third),” Evason said. “The frustrating part is that we know we can do it, but we’re not doing it on that consistent basis.”
Head coach: Sheldon Keefe (1st season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.35 (7th) | Scoring defense: 2.56 (5th) | PP: 30.1 percent (2nd) | PK: 82.1 percent (8th)
The narrative: The last two years have shown just how precarious the building process can be for a young team. Led by Jack Hughes, the Devils drafted an impressive number of talented players during a stretch that included just one playoff appearance from 2013-22, and it all paid off two seasons ago when New Jersey won 52 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Last year, though, injuries and inconsistency doomed the Devils to a seventh-place finish in the Metro. This year, fortunes are up; New Jersey got off to a hot start and hasn’t cooled Keefe’s first season.
Team leaders: One of the most underrated players in the NHL is at it again, as Jesper Bratt leads the squad in scoring and is tied for eighth in the NHL with 42 points, including 14 goals and 28 points. Hughes is back to the form that netted him 99 points two seasons ago, placing right behind Bratt with a 13-28-41 line that ties him for 10th in the league. Nico Hischier adds a team-high 16 goals among his 29 points, Stefan Noesen has tied a career high with 14 goals and Timo Meier has 10 tallies as well.
The biggest improvement for the Devils has come in scoring defense, and a lot of the credit has to go to the new tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen. Markstrom has started 24 games and is 16-6-2 with a 2.29 GAA and .909 save percentage, while Allen has made the most of his 10 starts (5-4-1, 2.74 GAA and .900 save percentage.
What's new: It isn’t all the goalies, though, as the Devils are third in the NHL in fewest shots allowed per game (25.8) and fifth, per Natural Stat Trick, in goals allowed per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (2.22). It’s a major credit to Keefe, who was let go in the offseason by Toronto and has overseen a team that has allowed just three goals in the last three games, all wins. The team’s offseason acquisitions have all chipped in, too, as Noesen is having a career year in his return to the Devils, Johnathan Kovacevic and Brett Pesce have solidified the blue line, and Markstrom has been a marked improvement in net.
Trending: It’s the first meeting of the season between Metro rivals, but New Jersey has won six of seven over the past two years, with Columbus finishing 1-2-1 in the series a year ago.
Former CBJ: None
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 67 James Malatesta
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Justin Danforth (lower body), Kevin Labanc, Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: Fabbro seems likely to be out after suffering an injury Tuesday in Tampa, but Johnson skated Wednesday and appears ready to go after taking a stick to the face Sunday and missing the last game. Malatesta was called up Wednesday and could make his season debut after skating in 11 games last season.
Zach Werenski has points in 13 of the last 17 games, amassing a 7-14-21 line in that span, leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:22 per game and paces all league defensemen with 10 goals. ... Led by Werenski and Damon Severson (six, tied for ninth among NHL blueliners), Blue Jackets defensemen have 21 goals this season, most in the NHL. … Kent Johnson has points in 13 of 18 games he’s played this season (9-9-18) and has tallied three goals and six points in the last six games. ... Kirill Marchenko has 15 points in the last 14 games (5-10-15) to tie Werenski for the team lead in scoring this year with 31 points. He notched his ninth multipoint effort of the season vs. Tampa Bay with two assists. ... Mikael Pyyhtia became just the 12th player in franchise history to score a goal on his birthday Tuesday but the third this year (Adam Fantilli and Sean Monahan, Oct. 12 at Colorado). ... Columbus has power-play goals in five of the last six games. ... Dmitri Voronkov is set to play in his 99th career NHL game, while Marchenko is two points shy of 100 in his career.
Dec. 19, 2003: Rick Nash becomes the fastest player to 20 goals in franchise history, reaching the mark in his 31st game of the year, a 2-1 loss to Calgary in Nationwide Arena.
Dec. 19, 2019: The Blue Jackets rally for a 3-2 overtime win vs. Los Angeles in Nationwide Arena. Boone Jenner ties the score with an extra-attacker goal with 1:43 to go before Pierre-Luc Dubois wins it 1:11 into overtime.
Dec. 19, 2023: Columbus romps to a 9-4 win at Buffalo, finishing just one goal shy of a team record and setting a franchise best for goals in a road game. Kirill Marchenko leads the offense with his second career hat trick, while 10 different Blue Jackets notch multiple points.