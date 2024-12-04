Blue Jackets holiday festivities providing joy throughout December

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to celebrate Hockey Holidays with the 5th Line throughout December. Fans can look forward to festive themes, entertainment, and activities at the six home games this month – December 10 vs. Philadelphia, December 12 vs. Washington, December 14 vs. Anaheim, December 19 vs. New Jersey and December 23 vs. Montreal.

Photo Opportunities

A long-standing holiday tradition, fans attending the games on December 10, 12, 14, 19 and 23 may have a photo taken with Santa Stinger for a $10 donation to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. The photo station, located by Section 117 on the main concourse, will be available when doors open until the game starts. A printed copy and access to a digital version will be provided.

For those wanting to submit their wish list to the real Santa, he will visit Nationwide Arena on December 14, 19 and 23. Fans of all ages can stop by Section 117/116 from 7-9 p.m. to get a free picture with Santa. Santa’s reindeer and sleigh will be on the Front Street Plaza on Thursday, December 19 and Monday, December 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Outside and inside Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets have partnered with Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights to offer two additional photo opportunities. The “Home” display, featuring the Blue Jackets' primary logo, is located on the Front Street Plaza while the #CBJ Photo Frame is located inside at Section 117.

Giving Opportunities

The Lady Jackets Holiday Tree Auction opens Monday, December 9 featuring trees and baskets, decorated by the players and their significant others, containing their favorite things. Proceeds from the items will support the charitable interests of the significant others through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. Bidding will close at the end of the second intermission on Thursday, December 12. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey Raffle features one-of-a-kind jerseys autographed by the players. The raffle is open now through the second intermission on Saturday, December 14. The Foundation will also host the 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial, an auction and holiday-themed merchandise available for purchase. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, in partnership with WBNS-10TV, are asking fans to support The Salvation Army of Central Ohio’s Toy Drive by donating toys at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, December 14 when the Blue Jackets host the Anaheim Ducks. Before the game, donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted by volunteers on the Front St. and McConnell Blvd. plazas outside the arena entrances. All toys collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Central Ohio’s Christmas Cheer program. Fans who donate that night will receive a voucher redeemable for a pair of complimentary tickets to a home game in January.

Donors may also drop off toys at the “Big 10TV Toy Drive” at the 10TV studios (770 Twin Rivers Dr., Columbus, OH 43215) on Thursday, December 12 from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. or at 11 Walmart Supercenters, Ricart Automotive locations, the OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks, the Blue Line stores at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place, and Safe Harbor Retirement Group.

The Salvation Army Kettle Ringers will be outside Nationwide Arena at the McConnell and Front Street Plazas on December 10, 12, 14, and 23 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Ticket and Gift Offers

Get the Blue Jackets fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack. Purchasers will receive two tickets to two games (based on availability) and one exclusive, limited-edition shirt from Columbus-based HOMAGE. Packages, starting at $99, are available now through Friday, December 31. Fans may visit BlueJackets.com/holiday to order.

New this holiday season, fans can purchase the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Ticket Package which includes a game ticket for December 19 vs. New Jersey and an exclusive Christmas Vacation Erik Gudbranson Bobblehead. Learn more at BlueJackets.com/Promotions.

Fulfill the wish list of every Blue Jackets fan and take advantage of savings this holiday season by visiting the Blue Line Store in-store at Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, or online at www.thebluelineonline.com. Orders placed by December 20 are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. Please allow three to four weeks for custom jerseys to be made and shipped.

To see the full list of festivities this month, visit BlueJackets.com/Holiday.