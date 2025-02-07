NHL Stadium Series Preview Show to air on FanDuel Sports Network, NHL Network

The special will air throughout the month of February and offer fans exclusive access into the Blue Jackets' first outdoor game

Stadium series preview
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced a 30-minute special that will take fans inside the March 1 outdoor game. Produced by NHL Productions, the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show premiered last night on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and will debut on NHL Network on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 pm ET.

Hosted by Alexa Landestoy, Brian Boyle and Tony Luftman, the special will offer fans exclusive access to the preparations for the Blue Jackets’ first-ever hockey game at the iconic football stadium on The Ohio State University campus, a preview of the musical performances by Ohio’s own Twenty One Pilots and O.A.R. and a look back on the history of NHL outdoor games.

NHL STADIUM SERIES: Get ticket info, game details and much more

The show will re-air on each network throughout the month (see schedule below), leading up to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, March 1. The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com.

FanDuel Sports Network Schedule

  • SAT/Feb. 8 6 pm ET, 10 pm ET
  • SUN/Feb. 9 10:30 pm ET
  • THU/Feb. 13 7:30 pm ET
  • FRI/Feb. 14 8 pm ET
  • MON/Feb. 17 7:30 pm ET
  • TUE/Feb. 18 8 pm ET
  • THU/Feb. 20 5:30 pm ET
  • FRI/Feb. 21 8:30 am ET
  • SAT/Feb. 22 6 pm ET, 10 pm ET
  • SUN/Feb. 23 8:30 am ET
  • TUE/Feb. 25 6 pm ET, 10 pm ET
  • WED/Feb. 26 8:30 am ET, 7:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm ET
  • THU/Feb. 27 6 pm ET, 10 pm ET
  • FRI/Feb. 28 2:30 am ET, 8:30 am ET, 2:30 pm ET

NHL Network Schedule

  • SAT/Feb. 8 5 pm ET
  • SUN/Feb. 9 10:30 am ET
  • SAT/Feb. 15 7 pm ET
  • MON/Feb. 17 3:30 pm ET
  • TUE/Feb. 18 10:30 pm ET
  • SAT/Feb. 22 12 pm ET
  • WED/Feb. 26 7:30 pm ET 
  • SAT/Mar. 1 9:30 am ET, 4 pm ET

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Utah tops Blue Jackets in overtime on Guenther goal

PREVIEW: Columbus hosts Utah on Margaritaville Night

NHL Stadium Series plans starting to come together

Anyone has a chance at the Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth

O.A.R. to headline NHL Stadium Series pep rally

Blue Jackets end road trip with loss in Buffalo

New Albany, Olentangy Liberty tie atop Capital Hockey Conference

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets road trip ends in Buffalo

Blue Jackets add Dylan Gambrell on emergency recall

Forward Kirill Marchenko placed on Injured Reserve after suffering broken jaw in Dallas

Stars top Blue Jackets with two third-period goals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Dallas to continue road swing

Excitement builds as NHL Stadium Series game is one month away

Zach Werenski named the NHL's Third Star for January

Winning Thoughts: Werenski leads the charge in a comeback victory

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets visit Utah for the first time

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets shut down Golden Knights 