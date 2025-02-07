NHL Stadium Series Preview Show to air on FanDuel Sports Network, NHL Network

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced a 30-minute special that will take fans inside the March 1 outdoor game. Produced by NHL Productions, the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show premiered last night on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and will debut on NHL Network on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 pm ET.

Hosted by Alexa Landestoy, Brian Boyle and Tony Luftman, the special will offer fans exclusive access to the preparations for the Blue Jackets’ first-ever hockey game at the iconic football stadium on The Ohio State University campus, a preview of the musical performances by Ohio’s own Twenty One Pilots and O.A.R. and a look back on the history of NHL outdoor games.

The show will re-air on each network throughout the month (see schedule below), leading up to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, March 1. The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com.

