Suzuki scores in OT, lifts Canadiens past Blue Jackets 

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for the Canadiens (8-11-3).

Zach Werenski had a goal and assist to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, eight assists), and Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-9-3), who had won three games in a row.

“I don't think we got to our forecheck tonight,” Werenski said. “We weren’t bad, but I don’t think we were good. And in this league, that’s what happens if you don’t play your game.

“Even though we didn’t play our best, we did find a way to tie the game and get to overtime. We would’ve liked two points, but it’s a great learning experience for us. We’re in it, we’re getting points and we’re finding ways to stay in games, even when we’re not at our best.”