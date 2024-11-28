COLUMBUS – Nick Suzuki scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Suzuki scores in OT, lifts Canadiens past Blue Jackets
Slafkovsky ends 14-game goal drought for Montreal; Werenski extends point streak to 6 for Columbus
Suzuki stuffed in his own rebound at the top of the crease after his wrist shot from the high slot was knocked down by Elvis Merzlikins.
“It was a pretty solid game for us. Nothing too special,” Suzuki said. “Working hard. Keeping things simple and we got a good result out of it, especially on a back-to-back. Everyone was playing like that. I’m proud of the guys for doing that.”
Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for the Canadiens (8-11-3).
Zach Werenski had a goal and assist to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, eight assists), and Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-9-3), who had won three games in a row.
“I don't think we got to our forecheck tonight,” Werenski said. “We weren’t bad, but I don’t think we were good. And in this league, that’s what happens if you don’t play your game.
“Even though we didn’t play our best, we did find a way to tie the game and get to overtime. We would’ve liked two points, but it’s a great learning experience for us. We’re in it, we’re getting points and we’re finding ways to stay in games, even when we’re not at our best.”
The Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Utah Hockey Club in overtime on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets played their third straight game past regulation; they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-6 in overtime on Nov. 21, then won 5-4 in a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 23.
“It’s a good win. Like everyone in the League, you’re striving for consistency,” Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said. “When we drop the puck the next game we’ve got to try and put a few points together, climb back up. Enjoy it for a little but we move on pretty quickly.”
Mathieu Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period with a tap-in at the top of the crease off a backhanded pass from Werenski in the right corner.
Slafkovsky ended a 14-game goal drought to tie it 1-1 at 13:00. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated up ice and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“Finally, I did something,” he said. “It’s a great feeling. It’s been a while, almost forgot how it feels to score. I remember now.”
Yegor Chinakhov put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 4:27 of the second period, taking a pass as he crossed the blue line and scoring with a wrist shot off the rush.
Caufield’s power-play goal at 6:34 tied it 2-2. He took an outlet pass from Slafkovsky off the right-side boards and scored on a breakaway.
“I didn't think we played fast tonight, and Montreal played fast tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We didn't play as quick as we can and that hurt us for the first two periods. We picked it up a bit in the third, obviously, but for whatever reason, they played a little quicker than we did.”
Heineman took a stretch pass from Jake Evans and slipped a backhand between Merzlikins’ pads to give Montreal a 3-2 lead at 8:24 of the third period.
Werenski tied it 3-3 at 12:22. His shot from the left corner went in off the skate of Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle in front.
“I felt like we had an edge in the third, definitely had a push,” Olivier said. “A couple bad bounces, hit a crossbar, another post just missed at the end there.”
NOTES: The Canadiens have won seven consecutive games against the Blue Jackets since Nov. 23, 2022. It is the longest streak since Montreal won eight games in a row against the Vancouver Canucks from Nov. 16, 2015-Dec. 17, 2019. … The Blue Jackets were trying match their longest winning streak since four in row from Feb. 17-24, 2022. … Werenski tied Bryan Berard (Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2005) for the longest point streak by a Blue Jackets defenseman.