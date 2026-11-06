Game Preview: Blue Jackets at Sabres

game_preview
By Natalie Zurakowski

Tune In 

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream) 

Listen: 93.3 The Bus & the CBJ app 

The Matchup 

  • The Blue Jackets are 30-17-4 all-time against the Sabres. 
  • The Blue Jackets defeated the Sabres 6-3 at Nationwide Arena earlier this season. 
  • Columbus has won three of its last four meetings against Buffalo.  

Ice Breakers 

  • Charlie Coyle has recorded the most points against the Sabres with 27 points (10G-17A) in 39 career games, including three points in the teams’ most recent matchup. 
  • Zach Werenski scored his first goal of the season Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. Assisted by Kent Johnson and Matthew Knies, Werenski tied the game late in the third period to send it into overtime.   
  • Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets in points this season, with 15 points (8G-7A) in 14 games. Johnson helped secure the Blue Jackets’ win against the Stars alongside Valeri Nichushkin, with both players scoring in the shootout. 

Cam Talbot 

During the Blue Jackets two home games, goaltender Cam Talbot secured both of Columbus’ wins. Tuesday night, with 27 saves and 29 SOG against the Colorado Avalanche, Talbot posted a .931 save percentage, his third-highest of the season.  

In the Blue Jackets win against the Dallas Stars Thursday night, Talbot recorded his second shootout win of the season.

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News Feed

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Blue Jackets continue the fight against cancer on Nov. 5