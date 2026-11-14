Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs Flyers

Blue Jackets host the Flyers for a Saturday night metro matchup!

game_preview
By Natalie Zurakowski

Tune In 

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network  Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream) 

Listen:  97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app

The Matchup 

  • The Blue Jackets are 33-19-7 all-time against the Philadelphia Flyers.  
  • Columbus defeated Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime earlier this season. 
  • The Blue Jackets have won six straight matchups against the Flyers.  

Ice Breakers 

  1. Matthew Knies scored his third goal of the season Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording his 19th point (12G-7A) against the franchise in 13 games. 
  1. During the teams’ last matchup, Adam Fantilli, Zach Werenski, and Kent Johnson all recorded multi-point games.  
  1. Kent Johnson continues to lead the Blue Jackets in points this season with 17 points (8G-9A) through 17 games. In the teams’ last matchup, Johnson recorded three points, including the overtime goal.

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News Feed

Blue Jackets place forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve

Hagel has three points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets

Power Play Challenge helps kids build healthier futures through hockey

Bennett scores twice, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets and TENSPACE bring hometown remix to High Street

Norris scores two, Power has three assists, Sabres cruise past Blue Jackets

Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets rally for shootout win against Stars

Blue Jackets recall forwards Steven Lorentz and Jack Williams

Blue Jackets loan Emil Andrae and Danton Heinen to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets saluting those who serve on Thursday, Nov. 12

Coyle has four points, Blue Jackets ease past Avalanche

Blue Jackets, NHL, and Fanatics unveil Blue Jackets Hometown Remix uniform

Columbus Blue Jackets to televise 10 regular season games on over-the-air stations this season

Blue Jackets make connections at annual Nationwide Children's visit

Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets activate defenseman Ivan Provorov off Injured Reserve

A moment of joy through the Blue Jackets’ Flashes of Hope

Kochetkov wins ninth straight to open season, Hurricanes hold off Blue Jackets