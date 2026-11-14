Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs Flyers

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The Matchup
- The Blue Jackets are 33-19-7 all-time against the Philadelphia Flyers.
- Columbus defeated Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime earlier this season.
- The Blue Jackets have won six straight matchups against the Flyers.
Ice Breakers
- Matthew Knies scored his third goal of the season Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording his 19th point (12G-7A) against the franchise in 13 games.
- During the teams’ last matchup, Adam Fantilli, Zach Werenski, and Kent Johnson all recorded multi-point games.
- Kent Johnson continues to lead the Blue Jackets in points this season with 17 points (8G-9A) through 17 games. In the teams’ last matchup, Johnson recorded three points, including the overtime goal.