Game Preview: Taking on Tampa

Tune In
Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (CW, Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream)
Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app
The Matchup
- The Blue Jackets are 19-29-7 all time against the Lightning.
- The Blue Jackets hold a three-game winning streak against the Lightning, defeating Tampa Bay in all three of the teams’ meetings last season.
- After winning the Presidents’ Trophy during the 2018-19 season, the Lightning were upset by the Blue Jackets during the 2019 Eastern Conference first-round playoffs, marking Columbus’ first series win in franchise history.
Ice Breakers
- With 15 points (4G-11A) in 10 games, Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in points against the Lightning.
- In his first season as a Blue Jacket, Valeri Nichushkin ranks fourth for Columbus in points with nine (2G-7A). Nichushkin, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche during the offseason, has recorded three points in his last four games.
- Cole Sillinger continues to lead the Blue Jackets with a 54.5% face-off win rate and has recorded eight points (4G-4A) in 16 games.
Heavy Minutes
Through the first 16 games of the season, Werenski is averaging 28:16 of ice time per game, ranking first in the NHL and hasn't taken a single penalty minute thus far. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 12 assists and trails Kent Johnson in points with 14 (2G-12A). Behind Adam Fantilli, the reigning Norris Trophy winner ranks second in shots for the Blue Jackets with 44.