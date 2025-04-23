Small Business of the Month: Penn & Beech Candle Co.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. April's Small Business of the Month is Penn & Beech Candle Co.

From hand-pouring batches of candles in the basements of their homes on Pennsylvania Street and Beech Street in Indianapolis, sisters-in-law Brianna and Lacey Doles have turned their passions for scents into five stores.

Now turned into an interstate business, Penn & Beech Candle Co. has expanded into Columbus because Lacey is based in the area and graduated from Ohio State University.

The expansion has been exactly what the company needed, as Lacey said the community supporting small businesses makes her proud to own one in her college town.

“Just knowing that we're providing not only jobs in the community but also we’re part of that thread of what's happening here in Columbus,” Lacey said. “There's so much action in Columbus, and just knowing that we play a piece of that is just really cool.”

At Penn & Beech, there is an array of experiences for the candle lover to enjoy. Most notably, when you go into a store, you can make your own candle and design it based on personal preferences.

“When you come in for the experience, you can pick up to the three,” Lacey said. “Our scent expert will help you do that and pick out your vessel and everything. Then you can actually mix it on site and make your own candle.”

Their signature candles include “Hotel Lobby” and “Cashmere,” but with more than 100 different fragrances – and the ability to create your own – there is something for everyone.

The best part of the job for the Doles sisters is the ability for their families to stay together even while living in two separate states.

“There's some way we've unlocked the code of being able to hang out, still be best friends, family and be able to travel together,” Brianna said. “We all have our own roles, and stay in our lanes, but we all have different specialties. It’s fun.”

The Doles were able to attend the Blue Jackets game April 12 against Washington as guests of First Merchants Bank and see Columbus post a 7-0 win against the visiting Capitals.