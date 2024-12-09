Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Voronkov tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 13:53. Kirill Marchenko flubbed a one-timer in the left circle, but the puck went right to Voronkov, who jammed it in at the right post.

"We made [the Jets] continually go back and get some pucks,” Evason said. “We didn't turn it over, we didn't feed into their transition game where they could get going and get their offense going. We got pucks out, we didn't let them have sustained pressure. Our guys were committed to doing the right things defensively, and obviously it translated into some offense here tonight as well.”

After Johnson put Columbus in front, Kuraly shot into an empty net at 18:38 of the third for the 4-1 final.

“That’s definitely a good measuring stick game. You know what kind of season those guys are having over there,” van Riemsdyk said. “It was one of those games I felt like we stuck with it the whole 60. I thought we played fairly consistent, no lapses in our game, and did the little things and took care of the details to win a game.”

Sunday was the conclusion of a stretch of five road games (2-3-0) in eight days for the Blue Jackets.

“I’m happy that we managed to handle it well, end on the right note to finish this road trip. It’s great,” Merzlikins said. “This win was really important. We’re tired from this long road trip, and [the Jets] had a back-to-back, so it was even. It was a good win. I’m really happy.”

NOTES: Winnipeg was coming off a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Van Riemsdyk had two assists after being held without a point in his previous six games. ... Columbus forward Cole Sillinger sustained a lower-body injury in third period. There was no update postgame. ... Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc played in his 500th NHL game. … The Jets had won each of the previous three games against the Blue Jackets, outscoring them by a combined score of 17-3.