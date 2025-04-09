Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation awards scholarships to two outstanding high school seniors

Recipients exemplify character, leadership, and a commitment to community

scholarship winners 2025
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its two annual $10,000 scholarships, recognizing outstanding high school seniors in central Ohio. Committed to empowering local youth through education and community engagement, the Foundation awards these scholarships to support students in their pursuit of higher education and to inspire continued leadership and service in their communities.

The John H. McConnell Scholarship has been awarded to Aisha Sattar of Hilliard Darby High School, a student whose values mirror those of the Blue Jackets' late founder - integrity, compassion, and community leadership. Sattar’s deep belief that healthcare is a basic human right was shaped by her grandfather’s work as a physician, inspiring her to volunteer at a local dental clinic and with social service organizations like CAIR Ohio. Her commitment to uplifting others extends to her work tutoring children with learning disabilities and teaching Arabic and Islamic studies to young students at her mosque. On a larger stage, Sattar serves as the Midwest executive secretary for the Muslim Youth of North America (MYNA), planning regional youth retreats, and serves her school community through student government and as a founding member of the Muslim Student Association.

The High School Hockey Scholarship has been awarded to Nash Williams of Dublin Jerome High School, whose service-first mindset sets him apart both on and off the ice. A three-time varsity letter winner and team leader, Nash is also an Eagle Scout who has dedicated hundreds of hours to meaningful community service. From leading a team of volunteers in constructing outdoor seating and games for an elementary school, to coaching youth hockey players, and mentoring younger students through school and church programs, Nash consistently prioritizes giving back.

With this year’s recipients, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation has now awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors since launching the program in 2008.

“These exceptional students represent the very best of our community's next generation of leaders and embody the values that John H. McConnell instilled in the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation from day one,” said Executive Director, Blue Jackets Foundation & Senior Director, Community Development Andee Cochren. “Aisha and Nash have demonstrated remarkable dedication not only to their academic pursuits but also to lifting up others through their service and leadership. We are honored to support their educational journeys and confident that they will continue to make an impact wherever their paths may lead.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation congratulates Aisha and Nash on their well-deserved scholarships. Their achievements were recognized at tonight’s Blue Jackets game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The contest will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets celebrate The 5th Line on April 12

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return home to host Senators

Blue Jackets shut out by Senators

Ovechkin's record has plenty of Blue Jackets ties

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against Senators

Maple Leafs pull away from Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Toronto for a critical game

Blue Jackets fall to Avs at Nationwide

A Norris showdown? Werenski, Makar among the best of the best

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep firing the cannon as they host the Avs

Winning Thoughts: Marchenko's hat trick highlights a crucial victory

Blue Jackets ease past Predators for 8-4 victory

For the Huffnagles, USA Hockey Nationals is a family affair

Blue Jackets to salute our nation's military members Thursday

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Predators battle in Nationwide Arena

Mateychuk playing beyond his years on the CBJ blue line

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Guillaume Richard to entry level contract

Williams feels like he's found a home in Columbus