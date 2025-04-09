Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation awards scholarships to two outstanding high school seniors

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its two annual $10,000 scholarships, recognizing outstanding high school seniors in central Ohio. Committed to empowering local youth through education and community engagement, the Foundation awards these scholarships to support students in their pursuit of higher education and to inspire continued leadership and service in their communities.

The John H. McConnell Scholarship has been awarded to Aisha Sattar of Hilliard Darby High School, a student whose values mirror those of the Blue Jackets' late founder - integrity, compassion, and community leadership. Sattar’s deep belief that healthcare is a basic human right was shaped by her grandfather’s work as a physician, inspiring her to volunteer at a local dental clinic and with social service organizations like CAIR Ohio. Her commitment to uplifting others extends to her work tutoring children with learning disabilities and teaching Arabic and Islamic studies to young students at her mosque. On a larger stage, Sattar serves as the Midwest executive secretary for the Muslim Youth of North America (MYNA), planning regional youth retreats, and serves her school community through student government and as a founding member of the Muslim Student Association.

The High School Hockey Scholarship has been awarded to Nash Williams of Dublin Jerome High School, whose service-first mindset sets him apart both on and off the ice. A three-time varsity letter winner and team leader, Nash is also an Eagle Scout who has dedicated hundreds of hours to meaningful community service. From leading a team of volunteers in constructing outdoor seating and games for an elementary school, to coaching youth hockey players, and mentoring younger students through school and church programs, Nash consistently prioritizes giving back.

With this year’s recipients, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation has now awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors since launching the program in 2008.

“These exceptional students represent the very best of our community's next generation of leaders and embody the values that John H. McConnell instilled in the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation from day one,” said Executive Director, Blue Jackets Foundation & Senior Director, Community Development Andee Cochren. “Aisha and Nash have demonstrated remarkable dedication not only to their academic pursuits but also to lifting up others through their service and leadership. We are honored to support their educational journeys and confident that they will continue to make an impact wherever their paths may lead.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation congratulates Aisha and Nash on their well-deserved scholarships. Their achievements were recognized at tonight’s Blue Jackets game against the Ottawa Senators.

