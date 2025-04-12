Blue Jackets cruise past Capitals, keep playoff hopes alive

Adam Fantilli had two goals, and James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (37-33-9), who won their third straight game. Sean Monahan and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist.

"I never thought about it too much," Greaves said of the shutout in his 18th NHL game. "I just like to try to win games. Obviously, when you have shutouts, it usually means you're winning so I like it there, but otherwise it's just trying to help the team win."

Columbus trails the Montreal Canadiens by four points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and can be eliminated if Montreal defeats the Toronto Maple Leafs later Saturday.

"We're ready to live with whatever fate comes our way and just keep playing hard," Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly said. "We know we're just going to keep playing hard regardless of what happens elsewhere. Tonight was a good example."