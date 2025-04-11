Winning Thoughts: Greaves shines as Jackets rally past Sabres

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 3, SABRES 2

1. Jet Greaves comes from Cleveland in the afternoon, stops 39 of 41 shots at night.

In a game where the Blue Jackets could not lose in regulation or their playoff hopes were gone, Greaves saved the day.

The goaltender earned the win last night for the Cleveland Monsters with a 4-3 victory over Grand Rapids, and after news broke this morning that Elvis Merzlikins would not be available against the Sabres, Greaves drove straight to Columbus.

“Got here as soon as I could,” Greaves said. “Once you're in the game, you kind of settle in and you're just about competing and trying to win hockey games. It was fun to be out there.”

The highlight of the 24-year-old goaltender's play was an 18-save second period that kept the Blue Jackets within one at 2-1 going into the final frame.

“It was 10-2 in chances in the second period, and he held us in a position where we were able to get to the third and sort some things out in between, and we got to our game,” head coach Dean Evason said.

Greaves, who seems to impress each time he is called upon by the organization, was applauded by his teammates after he posted a season high in saves.

“It's definitely tough. I mean, I know he played last night and made the drive up here,” James van Riemsdyk said. “He's really made a strong showing for himself, and he's been really steady back there for us. It was impressive.”

Greaves now has a 3-2-2 record this season with a .914 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average.

2. van Riemsdyk’s goal with 8.1 seconds left in the first period sparked a three-goal comeback.

The Blue Jackets went down 2-0 in the first period, not the start they were looking for as a regulation loss would have eliminated them from playoff contention.

However, van Riemsdyk’s 15th goal of the campaign helped give them some energy going into the first intermission, as he corralled a long breakout pass from Kent Johnson and scored on a breakaway to give the Jackets momentum going forward.