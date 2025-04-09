Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets recapture some swagger in win over Senators

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SENATORS 2

1. The third game in 11 days between the Senators and Blue Jackets resulted in a “chippy” contest.

As this game got underway, it was evident from the jump that there was some energy boiling over from the previous two meetings between these two teams in Ottawa.

Sixteen penalty minutes and numerous scrums after the whistle made it clear this game was a playoff-like game, and the Blue Jackets said they used that energy to their advantage.

“It was a bit of a chippy game,” head coach Dean Evason said. “I think that got us engaged. We talked after the game to the team that we need to do that on a consistent basis.”

Mathieu Olivier led the Blue Jackets in hits with four. He also was the team leader in the previous two meetings, as he has now totaled 15 in three games against the Senators. He noted the emotions behind the game afterwards.

“Playoff-type, a lot of emotion. I thought our group did really well handling it,” said Olivier, who was a fight shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. “(The penalty) kill did a good job today, and obviously the power play came up big. A lot of edge in this game, and thought we responded really well.”

After the two previous losses to the Senators, the Blue Jackets were focused on preventing a season sweep against a team they have spent much of the season jostling with for a wild card spot. Although Ottawa ran away with the pack, clinching a postseason berth despite the loss, it was a focus of Columbus to keep those previous setbacks in the past.

“We went into their building, lost twice and got shut out once,” said Adam Fantilli, who scored on a breakaway to make it 5-1 and solidify the win. “That's never a good feeling. You don't want to get beat by a team three times in a season.”

2. Columbus scored first and won for the 26th time this season doing so.

At one point in this season, the Blue Jackets were the premier team in the NHL to draw the opening goal in a game. After their win against San Jose on Jan. 17, they had scored first a league-leading 28 times and were 18-6-4 while doing so.

Since then, they have managed to open the scoring only 11 times in 31 games and have gone 5-13-2 in the games in which they have conceded first.

Ottawa entered this game 33-6-0 when scoring first, so you can see how important it was that Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring when he converted Olivier’s pass exactly seven minutes into the game.