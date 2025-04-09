Blue Jackets score first, pull away from Senators

Ottawa qualified with the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Senators are three points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference.

“Wish it was coming off a win, but very excited for our team, our players, our fans, and proud of our players,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “They deserve to be in the playoffs this year. It's something that we talked about as a group really all summer, having a training camp, and where we wanted to be at this time of year.”

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Senators (42-30-6), who had won three in a row.

Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each had a goal and an assist, Kent Johnson had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (35-33-9), who had been shut out in their previous two games, including a 4-0 loss at Ottawa on Sunday.

Columbus is eight points behind Montreal for the second wild card with five games remaining.

“There were so many people who contributed in so many different ways,” Danforth said. “I think we're a desperate team right now, and I think it showed early on.”

Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 7:00 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the high slot off a turnaround pass by Olivier from below the goal line.