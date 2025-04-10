Blue Jackets, Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters award $25K to support youth bike program 

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters are proud to announce that Franklinton Cycle Works has been awarded a $25,000 grant. The check presentation took place during tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. The funding supports the organization’s impactful youth initiative, The Great Bike Adventure, a program designed for fifth-grade students at Avondale Elementary School in Columbus City Schools.

The grant is part of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s new Corporate Playmaker platform, which connects the team’s corporate partners with local organizations making a positive difference in the community. Through this initiative, the Blue Jackets and their partners champion programs that further advance the mission of the Blue Jackets Foundation, to keep kids active, healthy, and safe in our community.

"We’re proud to partner with the Central Midwest Regional Carpenters to support Franklinton Cycle Works and their amazing youth program," said Andee Cochren, Executive Director, Blue Jackets Foundation & Senior Director, Community Development. "The Great Bike Adventure empowers kids with confidence, independence, and lifelong safety skills. Through our Corporate Playmaker platform, we’re connecting partners with impactful community organizations to promote the health and wellness of children."

The Great Bike Adventure, led by Franklinton Cycle Works, introduces students to essential bike safety and road awareness skills through hands-on instruction. The program begins with a comprehensive safety course, including traffic awareness, hand signals, and the rules of the road, before it culminates in a guided group ride through a local Metro Park.

Thanks to this generous support from the Central Midwest Carpenters, each participating student will receive their very own, properly sized bicycle and helmet. The goal is to provide not only practical tools but also lifelong memories and lessons in confidence and independence.

“Not only are we focused on building the infrastructure that pushes Columbus into the future, but we’re also committed to building up the communities in which we operate.” Said Mike Gibson, Director of Ohio for the Central Midwest Carpenters. “The CMRCC is extremely excited to partner with the Blue Jackets to support Franklinton Cycle Works. Giving children in our community the ability to create long-lasting memories with their peers is an honor.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the Central Midwest Carpenters remain committed to creating opportunities for local youth and strengthening the community—one ride at a time.

For more information about the Blue Jackets Foundation, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.