Blue Jackets add goaltender Jet Greaves on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 24, has posted a 2-2-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He owns a 5-9-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and .910 SV% in 16 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario is 21-11-6 with a 2.62 GAA, .920 SV% and three shutouts in 40 games with Cleveland this season. Among netminders with 35 or more games played, he ranks fourth-T in save percentage, eighth in wins (tied) and goals-against average. He has compiled a career AHL record of 82-51-17 with a 2.87 GAA, .909 SV% and seven shutouts in 158 games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com