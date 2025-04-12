PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Capitals meet in a Saturday matinee

BLUE JACKETS (36-33-9) vs. CAPITALS (50-19-9), 12:30 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 4th in Metropolitan
WASHINGTON, 1st in Metropolitan
After winning two straight at home, Columbus hopes to keep its playoff hopes alive against a Metro rival as we celebrate The 5th Line
TV: ABC, ESPN+
As a wise man once said – well, Yogi Berra, at least apocryphally – it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
The Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes remain hanging by a thread, but at least they’re still hanging. Columbus has faced elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs each day since Tuesday, but the Blue Jackets have held on – twice through their own wins vs. Ottawa and Buffalo and again Friday with Montreal’s loss to Ottawa.
Those hopes could be extinguished either through a regulation loss today vs. Washington or a Montreal victory tonight in Toronto, but the Blue Jackets remain in the mix with four games remaining in their regular season.
It took a rally on Thursday night to keep the dream alive, and the Blue Jackets responded. Down 2-1 through 40 minutes against Buffalo at Nationwide Arena, Columbus rallied to earn a 3-2 win behind third-period goals from Zach Aston-Reese and Boone Jenner.
We’ll never quite know if there was a movie-script speech in the locker room during the second intermission or not, but it’s fair to say the Blue Jackets knew what was at stake when they took the ice in the final period.
“We knew what was at stake,” forward James van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously our season is on the brink and on the line, and with where we’re at, (we had to) just empty the tank as much as we can and do what we can do to keep our season alive.”
Added Jenner: “The spot we’re in, we needed the points. The third, no matter what happens the first 40, we had to go out and win a period, and I liked our resiliency to do that. We just stuck to it – win a shift and go on to the next.”
Columbus now has a chance to keep the pressure on the Canadiens, and there’s no better place to do it today than Nationwide Arena, where the team’s 53 points on the year (24-10-5 record) are tied for third all-time in franchise history.
With all the noise, the Blue Jackets have been able to put together two straight wins in the downtown arena, and a third would go a long way to keep the playoff hopes alive. It will take a full team effort to do it, but head coach Dean Evason likes his team's focus with the season on the line.
“We have to be desperate,” Evason said after the win over the Sabres. “You guys know the numbers better than me, but they’re talking about it in there. We’re more worried about what we’re doing. We played well enough and hard enough here to get two points. We need to continue to do that in the last four games.”
Head coach: Spencer Carbery (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.59 (1st) | Scoring defense: 2.72 (8th) | PP: 23.7 percent (12th) | PK: 81.6 percent (6th)
The narrative: You may have heard, but Caps star Alexander Ovechkin has set the NHL record for goals in a career. His 895th career tally last Sunday against the Islanders has been the perfect cap on an incredible regular season for the Capitals, who have clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Preseason expectations for Washington were low, but general manager Chris Patrick pushed all the right buttons and has assembled a team that hopes to add another championship to the Stanley Cup won in 2018.
Team leaders: Ovechkin’s record-breaking tally was his 42nd goal of the season, a mark that ties him for fourth in the NHL at age 42. He’s added 28 assists to give him 70 points, second on the team behind Dylan Strome, whose 26-51-77 line puts him among the league’s top 25 scorers. Aliaksei Protas is third on the team with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and an NHL-best plus-40 rating, but he’s dealing with an injury that will keep him out. Former CBJ center Pierre-Luc Dubois (20-44-64), Tom Wilson (33-30-63), Connor McMichael (25-31-56) and John Carlson (5-46-51) all have topped the 50-point barrier.
The Caps have dressed just two goalies this year and split the load between Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, though Thompson is out at the moment with an upper body injury. Lindgren is 19-13-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .893 save percentage, while Hunter Shepard has been called up after a number of excellent seasons with the AHL affiliate in Hershey.
What's new: Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record has been the biggest story in the NHL this season, and he got the record-breaking tally last weekend. With that out of the way, the Caps can focus on the postseason, but their regular-season success has been impressive, as they started 8-2-0 and haven’t looked back. Washington is just 3-4-1 in their last eight games, but the team’s focus has shifted to the postseason with the No. 1 spot in the East clinched.
Trending: Columbus lost all three contests to its division rival last year and is winless in two contests this year, including a 7-2 loss in Washington on Nov. 2 and a 2-1 overtime setback against the Caps in Nationwide Arena on Dec. 12. The Blue Jackets are just 2-8-3 in the series over the last three years.
Former CBJ: The Jackets’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft at No. 3 overall, Dubois was acquired from Los Angeles this offseason and has revitalized himself with a career-high best in points with the Caps. The team’s first-round pick in 2014, Sonny Milano, also has landed in Washington but has only played three games this season because of injury.
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 17 Justin Danforth
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 73 Jet Greaves
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
OR G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 22 Jordan Harris
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, Luke Kunin, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen (upper body injury), Jack Johnson, Damon Severson, Elvis Merzlikins (upper body injury)
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: Dean Evason said Friday that neither Christiansen nor Merzlikins will play today because of injury. Any updates on the lineup are expected in the morning before faceoff.
The Blue Jackets have scored 247 goals on the year, tied for third in franchise history and 11 shy of the team record of 258. ... Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals (Kirill Marchenko, 31; Adam Fantilli 24; Kent Johnson, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). After each scoring in Tuesday’s win to reach 18 tallies on the season, Sean Monahan and Mathieu Olivier can join them before the season ends. ... Boone Jenner has a 7-12-19 line in 22 games since returning from injury. He is one goal away from becoming the third CBJ player to notch 200 in his career. ... Werenski has moved into a tie for fourth place all-time (Ray Whitney, 2002-03) in a single season in CBJ annals with 76 points. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 56 assists on the year – ties for second among all skaters – and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 26:56 leads all NHL players, and he’s tied for second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points on the season. ... Monahan has 10 points (4-6-10) in nine games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury. His 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 50 games with the franchise. … Adam Fantilli has an 18-14-32 line in the last 39 games. ... Marchenko has set a new career high with his 31 goals on the season. He has a 21-26-47 line in his last 50 games and is just the eighth player in CBJ history to score 30 goals in a campaign as well as the ninth to reach the 70-point mark (31-40-71). ... Johnson has 29 points (11-18-29) in the past 34 games and leads the NHL with three shootout-winning goals on the season. ... Olivier has a career-high 18 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also second in the NHL with 300 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 183 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fifth with nine shorthanded goals. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 46 goals this season, second in the NHL, and 189 points, good for fifth place in the league.
April 12, 2002: Jaroslav Spacek scores the fifth overtime goal in franchise history just 29 seconds into the extra frame to push the Blue Jackets to a 5-4 win over Atlanta at Nationwide Arena. Thrashers forward Tony Hrkac notches the first-ever penalty shot goal against the CBJ in regulation in the third period during the CBJ season finale.
April 12, 2018: Artemi Panarin scores at 6:02 of overtime to give Columbus a 4-3 win and a 1-0 lead in its opening-round playoff series against Washington. Seth Jones’ power-play goal with 4:26 left sends the game to OT, while Alexander Wennberg and Thomas Vanek score to help the Jackets overturn an early 2-0 deficit.
April 12, 2019: Columbus pushes its opening-round series lead to 2-0 on Presidents’ Trophy winners Tampa Bay, never trailing on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Lightning in Game 2. Matt Duchene has a four-point night (1-3-4) while Panarin, Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski and Riley Nash also score.