Greaves excels at living in the moment

One of Jet Greaves’ favorite phrases about life is “Be where your feet are,” a mantra that stresses living in the moment and not worrying about the past, future or any other variables outside of your control.

Considering Greaves’ feet are sometimes in Cleveland, sometimes in Columbus and sometimes on the 140 or so miles between the two cities, that’s a pretty useful way to approach life.

Thursday was a great example of that. Greaves woke up yesterday morning thinking he’d be back to work after backstopping the AHL Monsters to a victory Wednesday evening; instead, he got the call he was needed to start last night’s CBJ game vs. Buffalo.

So Greaves hopped in his new Audi SUV and hit the (very familiar) road for his sixth stint of the season with the Blue Jackets.

“It was pretty relaxed,” he said despite the fact he was heading down Interstate 71 to start an NHL game, not stop at an outlet mall or perhaps Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. “Just leading up to the game, I think it’s important to save your mental energy for the game. Obviously you want to be focused and present when the game comes.

‘As the day goes, it’s like any other day – just staying relaxed, whatever that is, either listening to music or talking to your buddies or whatever.”

Greaves did both on Thursday’s drive down the highway, turning on a playlist – a combination of country and rap, he said – and spending part of his journey talking to a friend on the phone.

“Just enjoying the drive,” he said. “I think I had a playlist on shuffle as I’m talking to my buddy for a little bit. I like the phone calls when I drive. Whoever will pick up the phone, I’ll talk to them for a while.”

When he did arrive in the capital city, Greaves turned in his usual steady performance, stopping a season-high 39 shots in his seventh NHL start of the year and earning the victory in the 3-2 win over the Sabres that kept the Blue Jackets’ slim playoff hopes alive.

A full 33 of those saves came in the final two periods as the Sabres pushed, yet Greaves displayed his trademark calm, cool, collected nature in keeping them at bay. Not bad for a guy who woke up in a different city and different league, but the Blue Jackets have come to expect nothing less when the 24-year-old is summoned between the pipes.

“Very impressive,” captain Boone Jenner said after the game. “Plays last night, comes up here, drives today, comes in. That’s not easy, playing a back-to-back in two different cities, two different leagues. He comes in here and we know him very well. He works extremely hard every day. He’s a great teammate. Happy to see him in there and get rewarded with that effort. He battled all night for us.”

If there’s two constants in Greaves’ game, it’s his dependability and that calming nature. No matter whether he’s had to cruise down I-71 or not, his game doesn’t change.

He’s rarely chasing the puck, instead square and under control. Listed at 6-foot-0, Greaves may not be blessed with top-end size but has the reflexes and quick glove of a former baseball shortstop – which he is – and economical movement, reading plays well so he’s in position before they happen. Rarely does he make a save look difficult, which can provide confidence to his teammates.

“We joke about it on the bench – if he saves one super casual, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s nice,’” longtime friend Kent Johnson said. “I think as the other team, it’s very frustrating. If you shoot it and it doesn’t go in, but the goalie looks like he fought it off a little bit, you’re like, ‘OK, that was a good shot.’ If he just saves it so easy, it’s like, ‘What was I doing?’ kind of thing. I think it’s a good mental thing that he’s calm in there.”

Greaves made his CBJ debut at the end of the season two years ago and has now played in 17 games over three seasons, posting a 6-9-2 record, 3.14 GAA and impressive .913 save percentage. Last night’s outstanding outing moved the Cambridge, Ontario, native to 3-2-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage this season, and it’s a continuation of the level of play he’s reached in Cleveland.

One year after backstopping the Monsters to within one game of the Calder Cup final, Greaves is 21-11-6 this season at the AHL level with career-best marks of a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Monsters’ all-time leader in single-season (30 last year) and career wins, he’s been at his best of late, going 7-2-1 in his last 10 AHL appearances while allowing just 15 goals and posting a .952 save percentage.

Like any player, his goal is to be a full-time NHLer – that time seems closer than ever, especially as he’s on a one-way contract next season – but again, the secret to his success is embracing the moment no matter where he is or where he’s going.

“I think for me the biggest thing is wherever I am, I just really enjoy playing hockey,” Greaves said. “Obviously I’d love to be in the NHL. I want to be full-time in the NHL and try to help the team win games here, but whether I’m here or in Cleveland, I’m really enjoying my time.

“It’s not like I’m in Cleveland saying whatever it is. I really love being there and helping the team win hockey games there. I’ve made a lot of really good relationships there with people who have helped me grow as a goalie and as a person, so I think it’s just enjoying wherever I am and just trusting that. To be able to play hockey for a living is such a blessing no matter where I am.”