Blue Jackets celebrate The 5th Line on April 12

The Columbus Blue Jackets are thrilled to announce the annual 5th Line Celebration, presented by Schmidt's, scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m. when the team faces off against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena. This special event is dedicated to honoring the unwavering support of the Blue Jackets' passionate fanbase, affectionately known as the "5th Line."​

As a token of appreciation, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Kirill Marchenko bobblehead, commemorating the standout forward's contributions to the team. After the game, fans in attendance can get a coupon, courtesy of Schmidt’s, for a free cream puff at their German Village location.

Now through April 9, fans can play the Blue Jackets 5th Line Appreciation Scratch & Win game for a chance to win prizes such as tickets to upcoming games, autographed pucks, discounts at the Blue Line Team Store, and discounts on Blue Jackets tickets. One lucky winner will win two tickets to the April 10 game against the Buffalo Sabres and a game-worn jersey directly off the back of a Blue Jackets player immediately following the game. Additionally, one lucky winner will win two tickets to the April 17 game versus the New York Islanders and a stick out of a Blue Jackets player’s hand immediately following the game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will host fundraising activities throughout the night to support the health and wellness of youth in central Ohio. The game’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, will feature a $10,000 guaranteed jackpot when it opens at 9 a.m. on April 11. Tickets can be purchased online at bluejackets5050.com until the end of the second intermission. Fans can purchase exclusive autographed mystery game pucks and bid on other autographed items through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 to participate.

To honor the 5th Line, the Blue Line Team Store designed an exclusive tee featuring a powerful skyline design and the rallying words that have defined the season, “One city. One team. One family." The shirt is a tribute to the city that showed up when it mattered most. Available for just $19.99, while supplies last. Visit the Blue Line in person at Nationwide Arena or online at TheBlueLineOnline.com.

To learn more about the 5th Line Celebration or purchase tickets, visit BlueJackets.com/Celebration. Families are encouraged to purchase the Dispatch Family Value Pack, presented by ABC 6 and FOX 28, which includes a ticket to the game, Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring Pepsi products, hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries. To learn more, visit BlueJackets.com/family. Space is limited.