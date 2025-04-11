Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres (35-37-6), who had won five straight and eight of nine. James Reimer made 27 saves.

“I thought it was a winnable game; we had our chances,” Dahlin said. “They scored one more goal than us. That's how it feels now, after we created a lot, and I think we could have scored a couple more.”

Greaves limited Buffalo with 18 saves in the second period and 15 in the third.

“We hung him out to dry a little bit in the first, but he definitely shut the door and kept us in there and made us a lot of big saves as the game went on,” Blue Jackets forward James van Riemsdyk said.

Greaves made 19 saves in a 4-3 home win against Grand Rapids on Wednesday. He got the call to report to Columbus around midday Thursday and made the approximately two-hour drive south to Columbus.

“Once you're in the game you kind of settle in and it's just about competing and trying to win hockey games,” Greaves said. “Was fun to be out there and the guys did a great job and helped me get into the game. They did a great job the whole night.”

Peterka gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the first period with his 25th goal of the season when his wrist shot from the left circle went in off the crossbar.

Dahlin extended it to 2-0 at 14:39 after a setup in front by Zach Benson. Dahlin was low in the left circle and drew the puck back to create space between him and Dante Fabbro before scoring on a wrist shot.