Boeser breaks tie in 3rd period, Canucks defeat Blue Jackets

Voronkov put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 13:02 just 62 seconds after Columbus killed off a five-minute major penalty. He knocked in a loose puck under Lankinen’s pads after Marchenko chipped it up and off the post from the side of the net and it bounced into the crease.

O’Connor tied it 2-2 at 19:03, snapping a shot under the blocker arm of Merzlikins from the edge of the crease after a rising Quinn Hughes wrist shot created a scramble in front.

Conor Garland gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 6:17 of the third period, chipping a rebound over the pad of Merzlikins in tight. Myers came off the bench, took a drop pass at the blue line from Elias Pettersson, deked around Adam Fantilli and cut into the low slot for a backhand shot through traffic.

“Nice,” Garland said of Myers' moves. “He has a lot of ability.”

So does Marchenko, who scored at 9:47 to tie it 3-3 when he one-timed a pass from Voronkov under the glove of Lankinen from the top of the left face-off circle. Marchenko has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak that matches the longest of his career which he set last season (Dec. 14-27).

“Marchenko and Voronkov, they just look for each other out there,” Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson said. “You can see they feed off each other. … It's elite, for sure.”

Evason was more upset about how easily the Canucks scored.

“It's a tough one because for the most part we played well, but the goals that we gave them, three are turnovers, and one is a crucial part of the hockey game where we allow people to get in behind us for a semi-breakaway,” Evason said. “It just it can't happen. We can't continually give those types of goals away where we're not making teams earn them as much as we should be and consequently we've lost three in a row now.”

NOTES: Columbus forward Sean Monahan, who normally plays on the top line, finished minus-2 in 20:01 of ice time on the second line after leaving with an undisclosed injury 4:45 into the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk was plus-2 with one assist in 22:23 of ice time after missing the game in Calgary because he was “banged up” during a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. … Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko did not dress against Columbus after missing practice Friday for “preventative maintenance” but skated on his own Saturday and is a possibility to play against Colorado on Sunday.