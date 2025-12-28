Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier, place Zach Werenski on Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Zach Werenski on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 20, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Werenski is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower body injury late in the December 20 game at Anaheim.

Olivier, 28, has missed the past 13 games due to an upper body injury suffered at Washington on November 24. He has recorded 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points with 422 penalty minutes in 273 career NHL games, including 31-37-68 and 334 PIM in 225 contests since joining the Blue Jackets via trade on June 30, 2022. The 6-1, 232-pound native of Biloxi, Mississippi has notched 3-6-9 with 44 PIM in 23 appearances with the club this season.

Werenski, 28, ranks second among NHL defensemen in goals and points with a team-leading 14-26-40, six PIM and a +6 plus/minus rating in 35 games this season. The 6-2, 214-pound Grosse Pointe, Michigan native also ranks second among all NHL players in time on ice, averaging 26:48 per game. The two-time All-Star, 2025 First All-Star Team and Norris Trophy runner-up has registered 127-197-424 and 152 PIM with a +10 plus/minus rating in 602 career NHL games.

Columbus returns to action today when it hosts the New York Islanders. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 5 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.