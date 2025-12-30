Blue Jackets add Mayo on emergency recall, place Lundestrom on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman Dysin Mayo to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and placed forward Isac Lundestrom on Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Lundestrom suffered a lower body injury in practice on December 27 and is considered week-to-week.

Mayo, 29, signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2025. He has registered four goals and eight assists for 12 points with 35 penalty minutes, 159 hits, 153 blocked shots and 86 shots on goal, while averaging 19:05 of ice time in 83 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes from 2021-25. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Victoria, British Columbia native has added 31-73-104 with 360 PIM and 558 shots on goal in 445 career AHL appearances with the Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons since making his pro debut at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. He has recorded 2-5-7 with 16 PIM and 29 shots on goal in 19 games played with Cleveland in 2025-26. The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner set single-season AHL career highs in goals and penalty minutes with 8-11-19 and 86 PIM in 58 contests with Henderson in 2024-25.

Lundestrom, 26, has collected 1-4-5 and four penalty minutes, while averaging 12:22 TOI in 35 games during his first season as a Blue Jacket. The Gallivare, Sweden native has registered 36-53-89 and 42 PIM in 372 career NHL games with Columbus and the Anaheim Ducks, with whom he spent his first seven seasons from 2018-25.

Columbus returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.