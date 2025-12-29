PREVIEW: Coming off a comeback win, Blue Jackets head to Ottawa 

If the Blue Jackets are going to get out of the Eastern Conference cellar and get back into the thick of playoff race, it’s going to take a winning streak to do so.

There’s plenty of time for Columbus to move past the bevy of teams in front of it, especially considering the Blue Jackets are just four points behind the four-way tie of Florida, Buffalo, New Jersey and the New York Rangers for the final wild card spot in the East.

But considering the eight teams directly in front of the Jackets are separated by just two points, there’s a true logjam at play, one that won’t be easy to work through as the season goes on. That’s why adding two points to the bank each night is important, and the Blue Jackets have now accomplished that with back-to-back regulation wins Monday in Los Angeles and Sunday vs. the New York Islanders.

“We’re just grinding for wins,” head coach Dean Evason said. “It’s enjoyable just because we need to feel good, and our guys feel good right now. We need to continue to do that. As we’ve seen so many times around the league, you watch the highlights every morning, a team gets on a roll and they get back in it, right? That’s what we need to do. We need to get on a roll and get back in it.”

And if there’s a game that can help you get on a roll, it was Sunday night’s comeback victory over the Isles. Despite an impressive opening period and a push to tie the game throughout the third, Blue Jackets were down 2-1 going into the final five minutes before goals from Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Cole Sillinger in a 3:27 span clinched a wild win.

“Coming back like that, that can build something for us,” forward Mason Marchment said. “We’re starting to string ‘em together here, and hopefully we can string a couple more together. I love the way we played in the third there. That was awesome. The fans were into it, and that was great.”

The Blue Jackets don’t have long to rest on their laurels, though, getting right back to action tonight in Ottawa in the second half of a back-to-back. Columbus will try to carry over the momentum from Sunday’s win and iron out the inconsistencies to deliver a 60-minute performance.

“I think we had a really good first period,” Provorov said after the Islanders game. “Obviously we got away from our game a little bit in the second, and we knew that if we came out and played the right way in the third, we were able to tie the game and win it. It takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of guts to be able to come back in the third period, and I think everybody did a great job of sticking to the plan and playing the right way. Obviously it paid off today.”