PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish 2025 by hosting Devils

The Blue Jackets did the little things right and were rewarded with a victory Monday night in Ottawa.

Perhaps most encouraging, though, was the performance continued a trend.

For the third game in a row, Columbus managed the game, made the right plays at key times, and then celebrated a win at the end of the night. So while much was made of the team’s travel difficulties ahead of the 4-1 victory against the Senators, perhaps the bigger story was that the Blue Jackets delivered another 60-minute effort worthy of a victory at the NHL level.

“It’s not just tonight, it’s the last few games here,” captain Boone Jenner said. “We’re honing in on those little details that you need to master to win games in this league. I just like the effort. That’s all it is. X’s and O’s are one thing, but the battle level, the compete are what’s going to get us through, and I think you saw that tonight.”

That effort certainly was there in spades, as the Blue Jackets came in waves and never let the Senators’ high-powered offense get going. Columbus also got the job done at the important times of the game, scoring the first goal, killing three Ottawa power plays in the second as the Senators threatened to gain momentum, tallying in the opening two minutes of both the second and third periods, and then finishing the game with a staunch defensive effort in the third period.

That’s in contrast to much of November and December, as the Blue Jackets went 7-11-6 from Nov. 2-Dec. 20 not because they were consistently overwhelmed on the ice but because they committed mistakes at critical times that seemed to end up in the back of the net.

“I would agree with that,” head coach Dean Evason said. “We’d be in position or whatever, and then we’d lose a guy off a check or we’d turn a puck over, as you know. Now we’re in those situations, we’re doing the right things. We’re putting the puck in positions where if we do turn it over, it doesn’t end up in our net because it’s not in the middle of the ice, or we’re simplifying at the right times in the hockey games.”

Another encouraging sign is that the Blue Jackets won another third period, notching the only two goals of the final frame against the Senators. After boasting an NHL-worst minus-23 goal differential in the third period through the first 35 games of the season, Columbus has outscored its last three foes by a 6-0 margin.

“We’re changing that narrative little by little, game by game, just trying to do whatever we can to make sure we keep continuing to play aggressively and play the way we need to play to be successful and now let the other team dictate the game,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “We’re confident. We’re trying to do the right things we need to do to be successful, and it paid off the last few (games).”

The Blue Jackets have a chance to match a season-high four-game win streak tonight as they welcome division rival New Jersey to Nationwide Arena. Columbus is 12-6-1 all-time on New Year’s Eve and has won four straight on Dec. 31.