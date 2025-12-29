Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets return the favor to Islanders

Just 1:14 later, Columbus had the lead, as Adam Fantilli fed Kirill Marchenko into the zone with speed. Just left of the slot, Marchenko put the puck on his backhand and somehow snuck a shot between Rittich and the near post that trickled in.

Add in Cole Sillinger’s empty-net goal with 1:06 to go and the Blue Jackets had a key revenge win against a Metropolitan Division foe.

“We lost one kind of in similar fashion there in November and probably should have had the two points there, but I think what goes around comes around, I guess,” Provorov said. “I’m just glad we got the win, and hopefully it’s gonna give us a little boost for the next few games.”

As Provorov mentioned, perhaps this could be a turning point for the Blue Jackets. Columbus was 7-4-0 before that loss on Long Island, which kicked off a stretch of just eight wins in 25 games. It'll be up to the Blue Jackets to make this win a line in the sand in a good way, with their next chance coming Monday in Ottawa.

2. The top line of Fantilli, Marchenko and Mason Marchment was too much to handle for the Islanders.

It’s taken Marchment just three games to feel like an indispensable part of the Blue Jackets, or at least a major straw the stirs the drink. He didn’t become the first player in CBJ history to score in his opening three games with the team, but he had an assist, a role in the game’s major fracas and was on a line that dominated play.

According to Natural Stat Trick, that top trio had a 20-5 edge in shot attempts at 5-on-5, a 13-2 edge in shots on goal and an 82.9 percent goal share – not to mention Marchenko’s two tallies.

Yet in Marchment’s mind, they could have done even more given the offensive opportunities they created.

“We had a lot of chances tonight,” he said. “It could have easily been a different kind of game, but we gotta bear down and take advantage when we get those chances. We’re really working for each other, and there was a lot of really, really good looks tonight. Just (have to) build on it.”

Yet the Blue Jackets got the job done when it counted, including with Marchenko’s winner. It marked his third goal in two games and gave him 12 multigoal games in his CBJ career, tied for seventh in franchise history.