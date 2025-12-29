Blue Jackets score 3 late goals, rally to top Islanders

Provorov’s tying goal at 15:27 went past a heavily screened Rittich before finding the back of the net.

“That’s a great hockey play right there,” Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment said. “Just get two at the net screening the goalie and (Provorov) did a great job getting through. That’s a good way to score goals in this League and we needed that one.”

Cole Sillinger scored into an empty net at 18:54 for the 4-2 final.

“I love the way we played in the third period, that was awesome. Fans were into it and that was great,” Marchment said.

Denton Mateychuk and Sean Monahan each had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (16-15-6).

Max Shabanov and Bo Horvat scored, while David Rittich made 31 saves for the Islanders (21-14-4), who had a three-game point streak end (2-0-1).

“We've got to figure out a way to close that one out,” Horvat said. “I guess it's not good enough by us in the third period. That's two points that we want to have back, for sure.”

Rittich and the Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 2-0 on Saturday.

“He had done enough over the last 24 hours, so we've got to be better in front of him, and he deserves better from us,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said.

Marchenko started off the scoring, putting the Blue Jackets ahead 1-0 with a snap shot at 8:09 of the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

“We got to our game early. I really liked the way my line played,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said of Marchment and Marchenko. “We stuck with it the whole game, just a lot of line mismatches with penalties and stuff, but I like how we got back to our game every single time. We played hard, we played fast, we played the right way, and it really benefited us.”