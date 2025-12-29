Blue Jackets to ring in 2026 with New Year's Eve game presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to celebrate the end of 2025 with the 5th Line on Wednesday, December 31 at 7 p.m. when they host the New Jersey Devils for a “Knockout” New Year’s Eve, presented by New Amsterdam® Vodka.

Fitting for the theme, World Heavyweight Champion Buster Douglas will deliver the first big hit of the night as the game’s cannoneer, setting the tone for an evening full of excitement. Fans can enjoy entertainment for all ages throughout the concourse, including a DJ near the COSI Fan Zone. For those 21 and over, champagne will be available for purchase at select bars near the McConnell entrance. The celebration will conclude with post-game fireworks on the ice.

The game could feature fireworks of its own as the teams look for a rematch of their December 1 battle at Prudential Center, where the Blue Jackets came out on top 5-3 in a heated contest.