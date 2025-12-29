Blue Jackets to ring in 2026 with New Year's Eve game presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

World Heavyweight Champion and Columbus native Buster Douglas will serve as the game's cannoneer

25_1231_CBJ_MK_vsNJ_09_Home3rd_NYE_NewAmsterdam_Wed_Dec31_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to celebrate the end of 2025 with the 5th Line on Wednesday, December 31 at 7 p.m. when they host the New Jersey Devils for a “Knockout” New Year’s Eve, presented by New Amsterdam® Vodka.

Fitting for the theme, World Heavyweight Champion Buster Douglas will deliver the first big hit of the night as the game’s cannoneer, setting the tone for an evening full of excitement. Fans can enjoy entertainment for all ages throughout the concourse, including a DJ near the COSI Fan Zone. For those 21 and over, champagne will be available for purchase at select bars near the McConnell entrance. The celebration will conclude with post-game fireworks on the ice.

The game could feature fireworks of its own as the teams look for a rematch of their December 1 battle at Prudential Center, where the Blue Jackets came out on top 5-3 in a heated contest.

Get ready for a Knockout New Year's Eve with Buster & Ollie 👊

The Champ's firing the cannon to close out 2025! Join us for the game and stick around for postgame fireworks to ring in the new year!

Fans can commemorate the last night of 2025 with a player-signed mystery New Year's Eve puck available for purchase through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. Sales open online at cbjauction.givesmart.com on December 31 at 9 a.m. The pucks are also available at the Foundation’s kiosk at section 110 in Nationwide Arena to purchase during the game. Pucks are available while supplies last.

Regular tickets for the game are available now at BlueJackets.com/Tickets. Families are encouraged to purchase the Dispatch Family Value Pack, presented by ABC 6 and FOX 28, which includes a ticket to the game, Chiller Skate Pass, and the choice of a value meal, featuring Pepsi products, hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn, or fries. To learn more, visit BlueJackets.com/family. Space is limited.

Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins on Wednesday with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Coming off a comeback win, Blue Jackets head to Ottawa 

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets return the favor to Islanders

Blue Jackets score 3 late goals, rally to top Islanders

Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier, place Zach Werenski on Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get back to action by hosting Islanders

Wright's work in the community bonded him with Columbus forever

Holiday traditions from all over the world abound for Blue Jackets players

Blue Jackets loan F Luca Del Bel Belluz to AHL Cleveland

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets deliver a present with win over Kings

Marchment scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Kings

Marchment scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Kings

Zach Werenski named NHL's Third Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Kings in last game before holiday break

Marchment makes excellent first impression with Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets assistant general manager Josh Flynn joins Buffalo Sabres

Ducks score late to down Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head out west to take on Ducks

Blue Jackets acquire F Mason Marchment from Seattle