Blue Jackets loan F Luca Del Bel Belluz to AHL Cleveland

The 22-year-old forward has appeared in 13 games for Columbus this season

new cbj team update
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has tallied three goals and seven assists for 10 points with four penalty minutes, 31 shots on goal in 29 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The center has collected 0-1-1, four PIM and 11 shots in 13 appearances with the club in 2025-26. He was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 185-pound Woodbridge, Ontario native has added 41-56-97, 24 PIM and is +3 in 133 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. He has registered 5-8-13 and 42 shots on goal in 14 appearances with the Monsters this season.

Columbus returns to action on Sunday, December 28 when it hosts the New York Islanders. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

