Wright's work in the community bonded him with Columbus forever

As he invested in the patients’ lives and built lasting relationships, Wright’s involvement launched the success of Hats for Heroes. Bradshaw remembers countless times when Wright went above and beyond to show up for the heroes.

“I remember days that we would go and he would be suited up with a mask and all the gear so he could go visit a kid who was immunosuppressed,” Bradshaw said. “He was very connected to the kids. ... The visits were way more than just signing autographs. The visits were true, deep connections with the kids that lasted way beyond them ringing the cancer bell. It was a celebration of ending chemo, but it was a relationship that continues even today, 25 years later.”

One of those relationships was with Jesse Crow, one of the Blue Jackets’ first heroes who became inspired to work in cancer research, including at the Nationwide Children’s Research Institute. Crow and Wright quickly formed a connection, and Wright even participated in show-and-tell at her school.

“I'll literally never forget when she asked Tyler if he would come to her school for show-and-tell,” Bradshaw said. “We went to the school in Lancaster and he had a bag of gear, and he pulled out stuff, and he was explaining (what it was). Hockey at that time, nobody knew exactly what we were talking about. And she beamed with a smile I’ll never forget.”

In many ways, Wright’s commitment set the tone for how Blue Jackets players are involved in their community.

“If you could just brighten their day somehow ... I think that at the end of the day, you have a vehicle, you have the means, and you have a platform to make a difference in somebody's life,” Wright said. “If you can take out a little part of your day to do that, I think it's your obligation as a professional athlete. I think it's your obligation as a Blue Jacket.”

Wright’s engagement helped cement Hats for Heroes as a signature program of the CBJ Foundation and encouraged his Blue Jackets teammates to give back, leaving a legacy that can still be felt today.

“That was the driving force when we started this initiative, that we are here,” Wright said. “This is the only professional sports team at the time in Columbus. Let's make a difference, and you're going to get out into the community in whichever way that is.

“If that was for Hats for Heroes, or it was with the fire and the police and motorcycles, there was always another charity event that we could do. We were going to support each other in any way because that's what a Blue Jacket did.”

Inspired by their resilience, the stories of the heroes remain an integral part of the organization, and Bradshaw and Wright are still connected with many of the families they met.

“There were kids that we lost, and it was really difficult, but he was there for the families,” Bradshaw said. “So it became way more than we even thought it could be, and that's really rooted in the spirit of the kids who are truly the heroes of the story, and the family strength that comes from having to experience and go through something like that. We were definitely more inspired than they might have been by our visits.”

Today, Wright looks back on his time in Columbus fondly, with special affection for what he and the Blue Jackets accomplished off the ice. He considers the relationships he built, his impact in the community and the longevity of Hats for Heroes among the proudest accomplishments of his career.

Struck by the courage of the heroes amid some of the toughest battles, Hats for Heroes gave Wright perspective.

“We all have busy lives, no matter whether you're a professional athlete or just a working person,” Wright said. “I mean, we're all tired. We all can take the easy road sometimes. We can all complain that you're so hard done by. I think if you're having a bad day, like, go to the hospital. That's a bad day.”

Editor’s Note: The story’s author, Madeline Bradshaw, is the daughter of Wendy Bradshaw.