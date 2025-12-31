Looking back, Blue Jackets still remember 16-game win streak as 'insane'

Anticipated growth also came from the team’s young core, including the promotion of Werenski, forward Josh Anderson and forward Lukáš Sedlák, who had been key parts of the Lake Erie Monsters team that won the AHL’s Calder Cup championship in 2016. The Blue Jackets also signed defenseman Markus Nutivaara, a 2015 seventh-round draft pick, from his native Finland.

When players reported, they were greeted by the grind of a Tortorella training camp, including the famous two-mile run and seemingly endless skate tests in the opening days of practice.

“Honestly, it was the first year under Torts where it was like his camp, his grind,” Foligno said. “He came in the year before and that was his first year, so he set his rules in place, but he didn’t really – as he would say – get some skin until the following year.”

Added Savard: “I think he changed the way the team was going, just with the work ethic, the practices. I think he lifted the standard for our team to where we needed to be if we wanted to be a playoff team, and he did such a good job of keeping everybody honest.”

No one knew exactly what to expect from the Blue Jackets at the start of the campaign, and the season opener vs. Boston brought both excitement and disappointment. Alexander Wennberg scored just 2:58 into the game and Cam Atkinson added a power-play tally later in the first, bringing Nationwide Arena to its feet, but the Bruins rallied to send the Blue Jackets to a 6-3 loss.

Another home loss to San Jose followed, but the Blue Jackets started to find their form. Columbus downed Chicago to earn its first win in the third game, then started a four-game road trip with a 3-0 win at Dallas.

They had improved to 4-3-1 leading into what became one of the most memorable nights in Nationwide Arena history. Columbus jumped all over visiting Montreal, scoring three times in the first period, five more in the second and then cruising home to a 10-0 win, the biggest in franchise history.

It was just one game, to be sure, but it started to show the Blue Jackets that they might be for real.

“Honestly, it doesn’t happen to bad teams, I would say,” Savard noted. “The years we were struggling a little bit earlier, I don’t think we would have won 10-0.”

As the month of November moved along, the Blue Jackets kept grinding out points, and they were sitting at 11-5-4 after earning three points in a two-game trip to Tampa Bay and Florida after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“And then it just clicked,” Foligno said.

The Streak Begins

If the Blue Jackets were starting to solidify themselves as a potential contender, it’s fair to say Columbus remained a little bit skeptical. Just 10,366 fans turned out to Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for a midweek affair against the Lightning.

Those that did show up, though, saw a dominant victory. William Karlsson scored 5:30 into the game, Wennberg and Anderson increased the lead to 3-0 after two periods, and Scott Hartnell and Gagner added tallies in the third as the Jackets cruised to a 5-1 victory.

From there, the Blue Jackets hit the road West for a quick trip to Colorado and Arizona, earning a pair of 3-2 victories. Columbus built a 2-0 lead against the Avs only to watch Colorado tie the game, but Jenner scored with 11:03 to go and Bobrovsky made the lead hold up as Columbus outshot Colorado by a 37-20 margin.

Two nights later in Arizona, the Blue Jackets came as close to losing as they would during the entire streak despite putting franchise-record 60 shots on goalie Mike Smith. Jenner scored just 13 seconds into the game, but the Coyotes led 2-1 in the final moments until Wennberg tallied with 2:16 to go. From there, the game went to a shootout, with Atkinson and Gagner scoring and Curtis McElhinney stopping both Arizona shots.

Two days later, a return trip by the Coyotes to Nationwide Arena led to a much smoother 4-1 victory for the Blue Jackets, as Gagner scored twice and Foligno notched the winner on the power play in the second. The streak reached five on Dec. 9 at Detroit with another 4-1 win that featured an early shorthanded goal from Atkinson, a second-period winner from Brandon Dubinsky and insurance goals from Sedlák – his first career NHL goal – and Gagner.

A night later, Columbus returned to Nationwide Arena and scored four goals in the third period to beat the Islanders by a 6-2 final, as Anderson, Brandon Saad, Sedlak and Jones tallied within a span of 12:04.

At that point, the Blue Jackets were rolling in all phases of the game.

“It’s just little things within the game – game management, certain breakdowns at key moments,” Werenski said. “We just eliminated all that during those 16 games where we were structurally sound, we scored on the power play, we scored on our chances, our goalies played great.”

Next up was a trip to Western Canada, but the momentum didn’t subside. Columbus began the trip with a 3-1 win at Edmonton, limiting second-year standout Connor McDavid to just one shot on goal and breaking a 1-1 tie in the third with a power-play goal by Atkinson and an insurance marker by Matt Calvert. Three nights later was a 4-1 victory at Calgary in which the Jackets never trailed, with Jenner, Saad, Gagner and Calvert scoring.

History then beckoned on a Sunday afternoon in Vancouver, as Tortorella would become the first American-born coach to win 500 games at the NHL level with a victory. Columbus built leads of 2-0 and 3-2 thanks in part to two goals from Saad, but the Canucks tied the game with 1:09 to go. It took just 46 seconds of overtime, though, for Jones to convert Atkinson’s pass to give the Blue Jackets the 4-3 win.

Afterward, Foligno presented the game puck to Tortorella – who had downed his former team – in the locker room.

“We were like, ‘Hey guys, it’s Torts’ 500th win,’” Foligno remembers with a laugh. “He just goes, ‘This doesn’t mean (crap), but thank you.’ He could care less, you know? That’s how he was. And you know what, I think that’s what embodied our team. No one cared about the individual success. We were enjoying how good of a team we were becoming.”

Making History

Columbus then returned to Nationwide Arena for a four-game homestand, and by then, people had noticed. Three of the four holiday contests would be sellouts, giving the Blue Jackets a boost and showing the impact of the streak on a fan base that was wanting to believe.

A familiar face – one who brought out the emotion in the Nationwide crowd – greeted the Blue Jackets for the first game Dec. 20. Los Angeles was in town, and Jeff Carter did everything he could to end the Jackets’ run, answering a pair of Atkinson goals with two of his own. Thanks in part to 44 saves from McElhinney, the game went to a shootout at 2-2, with Atkinson and Gagner scoring to give the Jackets their 10th straight win.

Two nights later, Nationwide Arena was wired, with more than 19,000 fans in the building for a contest against rival Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby scored 2:39 into the game, but the Blue Jackets built a 3-1 lead after two and put the home crowd into hysterics in the third. Hartnell finished a hat trick and both Saad and Jenner scored – all in a span of 3:40 – as the Jackets romped to a 7-1 final and moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division.