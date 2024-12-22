Blue Jackets get a point in Philadelphia

Morgan Frost scored twice, and Cates and Foerster each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (15-15-4), which scored four goals in the third and ended a three-game skid (0-3-0). Travis Konecny had three assists, and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves.

"Just goes to show the group we have in here," Tippett said. "We knew in the second intermission we weren't out of it. Just feeling the confidence and glad we got the job done."

Mathieu Olivier, Mikael Pyyhtia, Kirill Marchenko and Jake Christiansen scored for Columbus (13-15-6), which has lost six of seven (1-3-3). Merzlikins made 25 saves.

"We played the game hard," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "We maybe ran out of a bit of steam at the end and made a couple mistakes they capitalized on."

Columbus led 2-0 entering the third but Philadelphia began its rally when Tippett skated through the slot, spun and passed back to Frost alone in the left-faceoff circle at 6:53.

"That play was pretty special," Frost said. "The vision for that ... I've missed my fair amount of empty nets this year, so I had to hold on to that one and make sure it went in."