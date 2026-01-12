Voronkov scores in OT, Blue Jackets defeat Mammoth

Voronkov deflected in Zach Werenski’s pass from the top of the right circle. Columbus had the man-advantage after Daniil But was called for tripping against Adam Fantilli with 24 seconds remaining in the third period.

“We talked about it this morning and last night about hopefully getting rewarded for doing the right things and playing the right way and getting those opportunities,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “Although we only scored two goals, we had tons of opportunities again. I just liked how they stuck together and competed their [butts] off and we got rewarded.”

Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia also scored, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists for the Blue Jackets (19-19-7), who were 0-3-1 in their past four, including a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Jet Greaves made 25 saves.

“That was two points on the line that, yeah, we definitely needed here,” Coyle said. “That's a huge two points that get us feeling a little better heading home for a little homestand where, again, we've got to take care of business and string together some wins here in our own building.”