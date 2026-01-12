Voronkov scores in OT, Blue Jackets defeat Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dmitri Voronkov scored on the power play at 1:01 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a four-game skid with a 3-2 win against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Sunday.
Voronkov deflected in Zach Werenski’s pass from the top of the right circle. Columbus had the man-advantage after Daniil But was called for tripping against Adam Fantilli with 24 seconds remaining in the third period.
“We talked about it this morning and last night about hopefully getting rewarded for doing the right things and playing the right way and getting those opportunities,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “Although we only scored two goals, we had tons of opportunities again. I just liked how they stuck together and competed their [butts] off and we got rewarded.”
Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia also scored, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists for the Blue Jackets (19-19-7), who were 0-3-1 in their past four, including a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Jet Greaves made 25 saves.
“That was two points on the line that, yeah, we definitely needed here,” Coyle said. “That's a huge two points that get us feeling a little better heading home for a little homestand where, again, we've got to take care of business and string together some wins here in our own building.”
Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored, and Clayton Keller had two assists for the Mammoth (22-20-4), who had won three in a row and four of their past five. Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves.
“I think I’m disappointed about the way we process that game, the way our thought process, mindset, our play with the puck, our play without the puck,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think [Vanecek] gave us an opportunity to get a point, which is a big point, which is important.”
Pyyhtia gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:47 of the first period, beating Vanecek on the blocker side.
McBain tied it 1-1 at 16:20, deflecting the puck behind Greaves off a shot by Keller.
Sergachev put Utah ahead 2-1 at 1:02 of the second period after beating Greaves with a wrist shot from the point.
“We, I think, gave up a little too much,” Sergachev said. “I don't know what the analytics say, but it felt like we were under siege quite a bit and didn't make the right decisions at the right times, and that was the game.”
Coyle’s power-play goal tied it 2-2 at 18:31, finding a loose puck behind Vanecek and tapping it into the net.
Columbus went 2-for-3 on the power play, after going 0-for-17 in their last eight games.
“When you're not converting on those, it can take a toll over time, right?” Coyle said. “That's huge when we win a hockey game, but that's something we've got to continue to work on and get better. When our PK's going, when our power play's going, special teams as a whole, it gives us a pretty good chance to win a hockey game.”
NOTES: Mammoth forward Alex Kerfoot was placed on injured reserve Sunday and is considered week to week. The Mammoth also recalled forward Kevin Rooney from Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk left the game at 2:34 of the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. “He's obviously hurting,” Evason said. “He would come back if he could. We'll just wait and see. He'll get evaluated further tomorrow morning.” … Werenski collected his 21st career overtime point and tied Seth Jones for the most in Blue Jackets history. … Keller recorded a third consecutive multi-assist game for the first time in his career (seven assists).