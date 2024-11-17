Canadiens score 3 straight in 3rd, pull away from Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson also scored, and Joel Armia and Cole Caufield each had two assists for the Canadiens (6-10-2), who have won two of three after losing six in a row. Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

“I think we kept things simple and we put more pucks on the net,” Matheson said. “I know it’s a bit of a cliche to say that, but it works too.”

Dante Fabbro scored for the Blue Jackets (6-9-2), who have lost seven of their past eight (1-6-1). Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves.

“We just didn’t stay with the game plan and kind of went rogue a little bit,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “And they capitalized on a few mistakes and the game was over.”

Matheson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:59 of the first period. He one-timed a pass from Caufield and drove a slap shot past Tarasov stick side from the top of the slot for his first goal of the season.

“His shot’s really good,” Suzuki said. “We’re trying to find him in spots to shoot it. I think that will give him a lot of confidence moving forward to keep shooting.”